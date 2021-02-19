“Everyone also to whom God has given wealth and possessions and power to enjoy them, and to accept his lot and rejoice in his toil – this is the gift of God.”
– Ecclesiastes 5:19
When the sleet fell last week and turned our area into an ice rink, one of my first thoughts was about how blessed we are to have central heating.
Here my wife and I were all toasty inside our home while it was frozen outside. It’s hard to imagine a time when a majority of Americans had to huddle around fireplaces or even wood stoves in order to try to stay warm.
“Up through about 1800, the wood-burning fireplace – very popular with English settlers – was the primary means of heating a home,” Sean Adams, a University of Florida history professor and author of “Home Fires: How Americans Kept Warm in the Nineteenth Century,” was quoted as saying in a 2017 article on curbed.com. “The problem was that winters in America can be much harsher than in England. The weather quickly exposed how inefficient fireplaces are at heating a room.”
It’s easy to forget how blessed we are with the conveniences that we have in our lives. Then, the snow blew in and reminded us, bringing with it requests for energy conservation and the threat of rolling blackouts.
The idea that power could be taken away from us, even if just temporarily, should have definitely served as a reminder of how good we have it. However, some chose instead to be outraged by the mandatory outages. Have we really become so spoiled?
Yes, it’s understandable that there are some legitimate reasons to be concerned about losing electricity, such as necessary medical equipment, and that there were many (although none that we know of in our county) without power for multiple days during this week’s snowstorms, when temperatures hit zero. However, it seems we have a segment of our population that can’t help but complain even when they have to possibly endure even an hour without electricity in order for the power companies to avoid damaging the grid during a rare weather occurrence.
Maybe I’m only writing this because as of Friday morning, my wife and I had not experienced any kind of outage. We have lowered the temperature, turned off and unplugged devices not in use and forgone using major appliances, such as the dishwasher, washing machine and dryer, to help with the conservation effort. But that’s not the same as sitting in the dark and cold for even a half-hour.
Even if we had had to do that, though, it’s just hard for me to fathom complaining about it when there are so many things that make my life much easier than it was for my forefathers. We don’t have to go outside to a pond and scrub our clothes on a washboard. We don’t have to chop wood and store it in order to have any heat in our homes. We don’t have to run out in the ice and snow to use an outhouse. We don’t have to regularly use candles for lighting that’s not really adequate.
While my staff has been working from home in order to not risk our lives or others’ on the roads of our county, I’ve been watching my dog at times when she’s been out in the snow. She’s been bounding around in it like a puppy. She’s never seen snow before and doesn’t even know if it’s something that’s here to stay, but she is unfazed by the cold of it, the inconvenience of it. It’s just something new for her to enjoy as she lives in the moment.
Now, we are much more complex thinkers than dogs, but it would do us good to have a simple attitude where we focus on the beauty and blessings, such as having central heating, instead of being consumed by the occasional inconvenience. For most of us, even in the worst of times, we have it better than many around the world and certainly better than our predecessors did, at least as far as conveniences go.
