As a newspaper, we appreciate Mayor Kyle Osborne forming a citizens focus group concerning the city’s 1-percent sales and use tax because it has helped us to focus in on what might be important to you concerning the tax.
One of the things that pains me as an editor is when a reader drops a subscription and then slams us while heading out the door by saying, usually rather snottily, that there’s nothing worth reading in our paper anyway.
Granted, that’s only happened a handful of times that I can recall, but it sticks with me because we labor long and hard trying to give you the best, most objective coverage of Searcy and White County that we can. Unlike a $1-$1.75 value-menu burger that can be slapped together in a few minutes at a fast-food restaurant, it takes hours of effort just to gather information, compose and edit one story that goes into a $1-$1.75 paper and more than a day’s work for the size staff that we have to put together one edition.
We take seriously our job to provide you with articles worth reading about your community and appreciate any input you give us about what you feel we should cover. (You can always email me at swatts@thedailycitizen.com.) That’s why we are thankful for the focus group.
We have spent a lot of time covering the eight-year, 1-cent tax that voters chose not to make permanent in February, but that doesn’t mean we have asked all the right questions or published everything that’s important to you about it. Having more minds involved in coming up with what needs to be covered through those meetings helps us hone in on what inquiries we need to make.
For instance, we tried our best in Thursday’s edition to break down what recurring expenses have been paid by the tax revenue. Focus group members have been trying to get officials to tell them exactly how much money is needed to maintain the services that the city has without having to cut anything.
The mayor has been saying that the city will lose $6.5 million a year if the tax is not renewed, which is true, but he has not given an answer to how much of that was one-and-done in the eight-year plan and how much has gone toward continuing costs.
According to our calculations based on input from three city officials, it appears through March 25 that $23 million has been spent on what could be considered ongoing services in almost seven years of collecting the tax revenue. That breaks down to around $3.3 million per year, which would indicate that at least a half-cent permanent tax is necessary to cover recurring expenses.
That amount would not allow a lot of leeway, though, if it’s important to you to build a new community center, add to the swim center or pretty much do anything that would be considered growth-oriented. However, since there may be fairly large gaps in how long it would be for some of those costs to recur, such as streets and drainage, the city might could save up some of the revenue to put toward projects (although you also have to reserve funds for the unexpected). It also could be argued that some of the expenses that were included in the eight-year plan would now fall under the umbrella of the advertising and promotions tax passed by the Searcy City Council in 2017.
We’re certainly not advocating at this time that the city’s next try be for a half-cent permanent tax. We want to hear more from city officials at these focus group meetings first. Like us, the city needs to learn what’s important to you about this tax, focus in on those things and make sure all the right questions are answered if officials want you to believe it’s worthwhile.
