”Let your eyes look directly forward, and your gaze be straight before you.”
– Proverbs 4:5
It seemed like the wrong focus to be presenting at the very first meeting of a citizens focus group organized to help Searcy officials figure out what to do next after voters shot down making the city’s temporary, 1-cent sales and use tax permanent in February’s special election.
Mayor Kyle Osborne told the group to “come up with some ideas” of cuts the city can make if it loses the tax, which sunsets in June 2022.
“My concern right now is how much we are going to cut,” Osborne said. “If we don’t get the 1 percent we need, we’re going to have to make some huge, huge cuts.”
Maybe because there were several opponents of the tax in the focus group, this was the city’s way of trying to shock them with the reality of what they stand to lose. Essentially, if you don’t think we need the tax, then well, we’ll show you.
Now, Osborne and Searcy City Council members might not have meant it that way, but that part of the meeting has the appearance of a bit of an ambush. Cuts should not be the first thing you discuss when you are still trying to figure out how to continue a tax.
The meeting should have been more about compromise. What will it take to get the tax passed? Since the group has members who openly opposed the Feb. 9 measure, the city needs to find out from them what kind of tax they would support.
Maybe it’s a short-term 1-percent tax with targeted special projects in it, like with the eight-year tax. Maybe it’s a long-term quarter-cent tax that goes strictly toward paying existing expenses and continuing services. Maybe it’s a half-cent.
Thankfully, city officials did hand the focus group members a questionnaire, asking them, “How can the city better serve you as a citizen?” They also were asked to rank multiple projects that could either be added or improved. Maybe those things will result in a better focus for next month’s meeting of the focus group.
The city needs to formulate a plan for possibly its last shot at getting voters to approve an extension of the tax. These focus group meetings need to be all about that for now, not about cuts.
In fact, cuts shouldn’t be the focus at all. The mayor and council are elected for such tasks, not to pass them off to a focus group. If every attempt to renew the tax is rejected, then it is city officials’ job to figure out what has to go to stay within budget.
Passing the tax comes down to getting enough voters on board to get it through. It is a group effort for which you need community input, because if you don’t know what the community wants or feels is important, then you won’t get the tax.
Holding these meetings is a good move in that direction. And officials need to encourage as many community members to be involved as possible, to stir them to get out and support the tax. There needs to be as many voices involved as possible to evaluate the tax needs and wants.
Osborne said whether 40 or 400 residents want to participate in the meetings, “we would find a place to put them.”
However, no matter how many want to give their input, the city needs to cut out the cuts talk and stay focused on the task.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.