“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
– 1 Thessalonians 5:18
‘In all circumstances” is a very high bar.
That scripture came to mind Monday night when I was thinking about what to run in our Thanksgiving edition, which came out Wednesday since the post office isn’t open on Thanksgiving.
I had accidentally left a murder trial update off the budget for Tuesday’s edition and received the front page proof too late to add it. So my option was to save the story for this weekend’s edition or use it in the Thanksgiving edition.
I normally try to avoid putting bad news in the Thanksgiving edition unless there is breaking news that needs to released. However, with earlier deadlines, I knew that it would make it easier on us to use an article I had already edited rather than holding it and having to edit a more light-hearted article to run instead.
It may make no difference to you whether we run good news or bad news, but some seem to be offended whenever we point out that not everything is sunshine and rainbows, especially when it comes to publishing crime stories.
We try to balance what we present so that it’s not all bad news, but there is bad news that we believe is our responsibility to not just ignore.
That’s one reason some preachers (including the one at the church I’m a part of) sometimes rail against the news industry, both print and TV, because we do bear bad news (and yes, there are news agencies where all it seems they provide is bad or controversial news).
It’s much easier to count our blessings when things are good. It’s much harder to do when the news is bad.
There is crime in our country and our towns, and for those whom that information makes too fearful or too anxious, it probably is best that they avoid hearing about it. Same with politics; if it makes you too angry, you may want to push it aside for more peaceful pursuits.
But for the most part, it does us no good to close our eyes and pretend bad news doesn’t exist. Instead, in this time of Thanksgiving (and every day really), we should figure out why we should be thankful in such circumstances.
With a murder, maybe it’s because more people weren’t killed (although we know that is poor consolation to those whose family member has died). Maybe we should be thankful that the accused was caught and is in jail. Maybe we should be thankful that justice will be served, whatever that may be, even if it’s imperfect and also sometimes leaves us angry. Maybe we should be thankful for the law enforcement, attorneys and judges responsible for carrying out that justice.
Accentuating the positives, the reasons to be thankful, may not eliminate the negatives, but it can give us a better attitude about them.
I’ve mentioned before that I didn’t cry at my father’s funeral because I thought about how blessed I was to have had a father in my life for 30-something years (along with a couple other reasons). Sure, I could have focused on the fact that my newborn daughter was going to grow up without her grandfather or that he was going to miss out on seeing her grow up.
I could also have focused on the fact that only one-third of Americans experience the death of one of their parents between the ages of 35 and 44, according to a national survey. I could think about that and be bitter that mine died so young comparatively. But that does little to change the fact or make it better.
Truth is, we’re not promised the next moment, much less that each moment is going to be perfectly wonderful. Being thankful when they are not, “in all circumstances,” can be extremely difficult. It’s a tough standard. But we can find the good news in the bad if we’re only willing to try.
