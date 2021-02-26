“Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”
– 2 Corinthians 9:7
While Searcy officials scramble to figure out what to do next about their failed sales tax, let’s take a look at the other ballot measure in the Feb. 9 special election that was rejected by voters.
A couple of weeks ago, voters denying making the 1-percent sales and use tax permanent was compared in this space to the 2014 success of the eight-year tax it would have extended. This week, the comparison is between the turned-down request to issue up to $14.195 million in capital improvement bonds to overhaul the Searcy Sports Complex and the also voted-down request in 2017 to issue $13.9 million in bonds to build a new Searcy Public Library.
First, it needs to be noted that there is a major difference between those two ballot measures: Searcy voters were being asked to pass a 3-mill real and personal property increase in order to fund the library bonds. The $14.195 million for the ballfields would have been repaid with revenue from the advertising and promotions tax passed by the Searcy City Council a couple of years ago.
It’s possible that the only reason the library funding failed is because voters didn’t want their millage to more than quadruple. Those who owned a lot of property in the city rallied against it.
However, there are some similarities that also could have played a role in both of those measures failing and provide an understanding of why Searcy voters were against them.
First is the amount that was being requested. We know from the eight-year tax plan that a lot of taxpayers had no problem spending $5 million on a city pool. In fact, it appears that getting a pool motivated many voters to say yes to that tax, while more than a thousand fewer voters participated in this year’s special election.
However, voters balked at the price tags for the library and for improving the sports complex. It would seem they did not consider those amounts to be reasonable.
Voters were not against having a new library; they were against the $13 million cost. Some expressed that officials should just find an existing building to be an upgrade, which is what ultimately has happened with the purchase of the Searcy Athletic Club, with the building itself costing $1.75 million and the county also agreeing to provide $500,000 for renovations.
Likewise with the sports complex, the vote against issuing bonds should not be seen as a stance against making improvements. The City Council just appropriated $275,000 Thursday from the eight-year plan fund to buy close to 2 acres of property next to the complex for more parking (which was badly needed) and storage. Few would probably say they have a problem with that.
Many, though, had a problem with spending up to $14.195 million, especially when the initial plans presented for the complex were for $8.45 million (which probably also would not have passed).
That brings us to the second similarity, which is that plans were laid out for both the library and the youth ballfields and voters didn’t seem to agree with what was in those plans. They didn’t see the need for a two-story, 40,000-square-foot library with a gift shop and coffee station. And they didn’t see, among other things, the need to replace perfectly usable youth baseball and softball fields with turf fields.
That doesn’t mean that Searcy residents are against improving the sports complex. City officials don’t just need to move on to another $10 million-plus project that voters are likely to reject.
The city needs to figure out what improvements actually need to be made at the ballfields and use A&P tax revenue to do those things. Prioritize what has to be fixed and have the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission start setting aside money each month specifically for that purpose.
Searcy voters have spoken that they don’t want $14 million spent on the complex, just like they didn’t want $13 million spent on a library, so forget about turf fields and tournaments. Approach improving the ballfields the same way getting a new library has been done, by addressing what’s truly necessary instead of trying to build a field of dreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.