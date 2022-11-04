“Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.”
— Ephesians 5:11
We learned Monday night that we need to use semi-trucks as barricades to keep drug-addled Arkansans from driving into the crowd at a community gathering. Isn’t that a sad commentary on our society?
Making it even more sad is that we’re considering this election season making one of the drugs that gets you high legal for recreational use.
A study of fatal crashes from 2000-19 on drug-related traffic fatalities (not including alcohol) showed that 93,970 of 691,605 deaths “involved one or more drivers who tested positive for at least one drug.” The most common drug that they tested positive for was marijuana. The data also showed that “the number of drivers in fatal crashes who test positive for drugs is rising.”
Thankfully, no one was hurt Halloween night when a 19-year-old blasted through barriers at Beebe’s Trunk and Treat on Main Street and drove through a packed crowd there to enjoy the holiday. Beebe Police Department Capt. Steve Hall said it was “nothing short of a miracle” that she didn’t run over anyone.
A witness who helped stop the teen said that she was obviously high, but we don’t know that marijuana was involved. What we do know is that we should not be encouraging the use of any drug that impairs your judgment, motor coordination and reaction time, which is what we are doing if we pass Issue 4 on Tuesday’s ballot. Studies “have found a direct relationship between blood THC concentration and impaired driving ability,” according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse.
We know not everyone who smokes weed drives while high, just like not everyone who drinks alcohol drives drunk, but do we really want to make it easier to do it?
Of course, unless she was on some kind of prescribed medication, it is likely that whatever impaired the driver who imperiled the crowd in Beebe was illegally obtained.
Some believe that we might as well make weed legal since we can’t seem to stop it (or meth use or pretty much the use of any illegal drugs). If they are going to abuse it, we might as well make money off it.
But when has throwing our hands in the air and giving up/giving in ever solved a problem? We’re not going to fix our country’s drug problems by either ignoring or OK’ing them. We should not tell the child to go ahead and touch the blazing hot stove just because we can’t seem to stop them from trying.
The good news if voters decide to have Arkansas join the 19 states where recreational use of marijuana is legal is that the 2000-19 analysis shows that the number of fatal crashes involving drugs in those states has not increased more than states where it is illegal. (Although the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that “the number of drivers in Washington who test positive for marijuana after a fatal crash has doubled – from about 9 percent to about 18 percent – since the state legalized it in 2012.”)
The bad news is that the analysis points out that “the number of positive marijuana tests is increasing in all states.” That means there are more people out there driving under its influence as well as the influence of other drugs. There are more opportunities for your family member or mine to end up as a victim of a driver who is high on drugs. (To be fair, though, studies don’t pinpoint if drugs were the cause of the nearly 94,000 fatal accidents since 2000, only that they were involved.)
We need to work toward a solution instead of contributing to the problem. What we’ve done obviously hasn’t worked, and what would work obviously isn’t something we’re going to get everyone to do. But the solution cannot be just surrendering.
Stallion Transportation Group told Beebe officials that it will use its trucks to block all road entrances at future events, after blocking one Monday, to prevent similar incidents like Monday’s. If our solution to the drug problem is making weed legal, we may as well just go ahead and plan on putting up more and better barricades everywhere.
