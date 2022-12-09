“Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might, for there is no work or thought or knowledge or wisdom in Sheol, to which you are going.”
— Ecclesiastes 9:10
Give Mat Faulkner and his supporters credit for putting in the campaign work to get him chosen as the next Searcy mayor.
Especially the last couple of weeks before Tuesday’s runoff, it seemed like Faulkner was everywhere using every means at his disposal, whether it was standing on a curb holding a sign or mailing out flyers, to get Searcy voters to turn out and back him. It resulted in him getting a whopping 73 percent of the vote, which is hard to do in any race much less against an incumbent ... unless that incumbent has done a bad job in office.
Of course, several incumbent mayors lost in runoffs Tuesday in the state, including Jacksonville’s by nearly as much as Kyle Osborne was beaten by Faulkner, so maybe many Arkansans were just ready for a change.
There’s certainly been no real indication that most voters think Osborne has been a terrible mayor, only that Faulkner can be a better one, and he and his people deserve credit for getting them to feel that way.
Of course, Osborne could have done a much better job of campaigning since only 760 voters picked him in the runoff. Lower numbers are expected in runoffs, but that’s well less than half of his support from the general election (1,698) when there were two other candidates drawing votes. Faulkner went from 2,625 in the general election to 2,068 in the runoff.
It’s understandable that Osborne might not have been able to get out and campaign as much as Faulkner, because he had a city to continue running daily, but a beloved public official doesn’t have to campaign as much. For whatever reason, Osborne did not have the public’s favor.
One reason for that, as far as my experience with Osborne goes, might be that he hasn’t been the most willing (or able) communicator during his four years in office. That’s not meant as an insult, although it probably will be perceived as one. We all have different strengths and weaknesses.
A newspaper’s role is get to questions answered for the public (who, what, when, where, why and how) and sometimes we haven’t been able to get clear answers to those questions from Osborne. Especially when the city was trying to get its 1 percent sales and use tax made permanent last year, we had problems getting him to communicate why 1 cent was permanently needed and what the plan for it was, which is why the tax did not receive my endorsement (for whatever that is worth).
After the tax failed in the first special election, Osborne chose to only answer emailed questions from us about the tax for the second special election and to not allow us to talk to his department heads (from my understanding) about why they needed what the city said they needed.
Contrast that with the previous mayor, David Morris, who would sit down with us and have the appropriate city staff handy to answer any questions that we had. Morris understood the media’s role and wanted to make sure all of the public’s questions were answered.
Some public officials have come to see the media as an enemy (sometimes with good reason), and social media hasn’t exactly helped curb that perception – just look at the reaction to what Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders wore to a recent news conference.
It would be good for Faulkner to sit down with Morris, now a councilman, and pick his brain about dealing with the press. Of course, being an advertising/marketing man, Faulkner has probably got a pretty good handle on that. Plus, he’s already been dealing with us some with his involvement in Beats and Eats, the Think Art Project, etc.
Still, being a taxpayer-paid public figure increases public scrutiny and your answerability to the public. (For example, you don’t have to respond to state Freedom of Information Act requests as a private businessman.) There’s little doubt in my mind, though, that he’s up to the task, just like he put his efforts into getting elected and did it easily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.