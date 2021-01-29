‘A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to rest, and poverty will come upon you like a robber, and want like an armed man.”
— Proverbs 24:33-34
All of the empty seats at this week’s town-hall meetings could be viewed as good news for Searcy officials who want voters to pass two measures in Feb. 9’s special election.
Don’t get me wrong, voter apathy is never a good thing. However, it bodes well for the city to be allowed to issue $14,195,000 in capital improvement bonds to redo the Searcy Sports Complex and to have its temporary one-cent sales and use tax made permanent.
Now, it’s possible there are other reasons only a total of nine community members turned out for the first two meetings at the Carmichael Community Center on Monday and none Tuesday.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, maybe so few showed up because they didn’t want to chance catching or spreading the virus. Of course, the city took precautions by limiting seating to 50 for social distancing and requiring masks, and you can make a quick stop at Walmart and see more than that amount of residents milling around.
Maybe those who are opposed to the bond issue and the tax renewal didn’t attend because they’ve already made up their minds and nothing the mayor or City Council can say will change that. There are certainly those who make it clear on social media (and in Letters to the Editor that we are publishing) that they are against both measures.
With early voting starting Tuesday, it’s also possible that other voters don’t need to be persuaded one way or the other. If the city had been asking for their input on how to use the tax, the turnout may have been different, but the given purpose of the meetings was to make a presentation and answer questions.
There may be other reasons as well besides apathy; however, turnout for special elections historically is drastically lower than during regular elections. That’s why Arkansas legislators tried to pass legislation in 2017 to make it where most special elections would have to be held during either primary or general elections.
Data compiled by the University of Central Arkansas showed that special elections in Arkansas not held during primary or general elections through 2016 drew around 19 percent of voters, while general elections drew around 44 percent of voters.
There are 13,364 registered voters in Searcy and 8,845 voted in November’s general election, according to the White County Clerk’s Office. Although there may have been slightly fewer registered voters in 2014, when the eight-year, 1-percent sales tax was passed, there were only 3,087 votes cast (1,987 for and 1,100 against).
The UCA data, which covered 900 special elections since 1981, also shows that around 77 percent of sales tax increases passed when special elections were held by themselves, but only about 45 percent got approved during general elections.
UCA’s study also found that the isolated special elections have cost Arkansans an average of $200,000 a year. An estimate given by the clerk’s office was that Searcy’s special election will cost the city at least $5,000.
So while it’s costing taxpayers to have a special election, the abysmal turnout at the town-hall meetings is likely a precursor of what we can expect from voters, which is generally why governmental bodies choose to not hold those elections with the primaries or general election. They are playing the odds.
Maybe voters will show more interest in the remaining four town-hall meetings being held Monday and Tuesday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., but it’s likely that all those empty seats are showing city officials exactly what they can expect. And that’s good news for them getting exactly what they want from voters.
