‘So then let us pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding.”
– Romans 14:19
Maybe instead of tearing down, it’s past time that we focus on building up.
A group that calls itself the Searcy Movement is petitioning White County Judge Michael Lincoln to move the Confederate monument at the county courthouse to a cemetery. The group’s spokesperson, Shantel Davis, says the statue of a soldier on county property for many “is a painful reminder of a dark chapter in America’s past that upheld the enslavement of their family members” and “a symbol of racism and white supremacy that is unfortunately still pervasive in our society today.”
Lincoln says he has no plans to relocate the statue because it is “part of history” and honors those who lost their lives, just like World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War monuments at the courthouse. He also said that even if the Searcy Movement’s petition on change.org reaches the goal of 500 signatures, that still only represents less than 1 percent of the county’s population.
Both have valid points.
The monument was erected in 1917 during a time when every Southern state and many Northern ones had Jim Crow segregation laws to maintain separation between the races. The Supreme Court had established “separate but equal” was constitutional, and statues such as this one can be seen as perpetuating the racial divide that many have been working to close ever since.
However, the statue also serves as a reminder of all the county’s soldiers in a Confederate state who died because of that racial divide. Slavery was the driving force behind the Civil War, but we can’t say that every Confederate soldier entered the fight because they had slaves or wanted to keep them. Historical accounts show there also were concerns over states’ rights and federal coercion and some felt bound by honor to defend the South, including many Arkansans after the state seceded from the Union.
At least 7,000 Arkansans who fought for the Confederacy reportedly were killed in the Civil War. There is nothing wrong with wanting to honor the memory of those who sacrificed themselves in defense of their families and state, even if the primary purpose was misguided and shameful. There is nothing wrong with remembering the devastating toll of a divided nation, especially as we experience a bitter partisan political divide today.
The total number of American deaths in the Civil War is estimated by some to be between 640,000 and 750,000, possibly more than in all other wars combined.
Instead of tearing down or removing monuments that remind us of the terrible things that can happen when we aren’t united states, maybe what we need to do is something Lincoln mentioned as an aside to his stance against moving the monument.
Lincoln brought up that he did not realize there was a monument to Union soldiers in a Judsonia cemetery and said he told representatives of the Searcy Movement that he would be willing to consider relocating that statue to the courthouse.
Along with the number of Confederate Arkansans killed in the Civil War, historical records show that around 1,700 Union Arkansans died. More than 500 total casualties on both sides are buried in White County cemeteries, according to the White County Historical Society.
The war pitted brother against brother, so maybe we need to bring the brothers together in a show of reunification, that we’ve actually learned from our past we’re much better off when we are not bitterly divided. A plaque could be added to acknowledge our failings that led to war and our resolve to never let that happen again, to continue trying to come together in harmony as one nation under God.
Of course, there may be issues with moving the Union statue from Evergreen Cemetery. Judsonia residents may not want the historical monument, erected in 1894, moved, and a new state law prevents historical monuments from being removed or relocated without state approval.
However, perhaps instead of campaigning to have the Confederate monument hidden away in some cemetery, the Searcy Movement could lead a drive to have a new Union statue added next to it. Maybe the White County Quorum Court could support the effort. Or maybe the Think Art Project, responsible for several murals and Art Alley in downtown Searcy, could get behind the project to make White County “a more welcoming community for all.”
We are not going to reach that “more welcoming” goal given by the Searcy Movement by doing more things that divide us, that put the attention on hate instead of love. If we truly want to become more unified, then we have to focus on things that build us up instead of tear us down.
