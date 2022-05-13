“Better is a little with the fear of the Lord than great treasure and trouble with it.”
— Proverbs 15:16
Don’t blame it on the sheriff.
I might not agree with White County Judge Michael Lincoln that he and Sheriff Phillip Miller deserve $16,000 in one-time premium pay (much less the original $22,500 proposed). However, I can agree with him that Miller isn’t at fault for how the county might choose to use nearly $3 million of its American Rescue Plan Act federal funding, which could be spent in ways that would benefit more White County residents.
Miller wasn’t part of the committee that came up with the original proposal, which also included $20,000 for five other elected officials (clerk, assessor, tax collector, treasurer and circuit clerk), and didn’t offer “any input,” Lincoln said. He wasn’t part of the Budget and Finance Committee that forwarded that plan to the White County Quorum Court, which shot it down. And he wasn’t part of the joint committee that reviewed the spending recommendation and settled on $16,000 bonuses instead last Tuesday for those seven officials.
Some might feel that Miller should turn down his $16,000 in premium pay on principle if the Quorum Court approves the bonuses Tuesday, but would you? If your boss offered you that kind of extra pay, if you say you wouldn’t take it, then it’s likely either you’re so well off that you don’t need any extra to fight inflation or you’re being disingenuous.
It actually seems like dirty politics if the fact that Miller would benefit from this taxpayer money is being used against him by his opponents in the May 24 Republican primary or by those who don’t want him reelected.
Frankly, so do attacks against his jail policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s no guidebook on how to run a jail during a pandemic since they don’t happen that often. There were all kinds of new challenges created by it, and lots of trial and error in handling them by many of us.
Whether you support Miller, Harding University criminal justice program director Sam Jeffrey or Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House for sheriff, none of them should be held to unreasonable standards. And if anyone supporting one of them is doing that, you probably should seek a different source of information.
It would seem to be perfectly reasonable, though, if you are looking to hold someone accountable for the $22,500/$20,000 proposal for you to look at those who were on the committee that crafted that plan. It, of course, included Lincoln, who isn’t running for reelection, but he said it also included his administrative assistant, Lisa Brown, who is running to replace him and has been endorsed by him.
Brown said Friday that she “sat in on the committee that discussed the premium pay of ARPA primarily because I prepare all appropriation ordinances that go before the court.” She called it a “networking meeting to discuss preliminary amounts and the process for paying out the premium pay.”
“The committee did discuss what other counties and cities were paying in premium pay, as well as what other employers like hospitals and schools were doing,” Brown said. “It is my understanding that other counties that have paid premium pay may have not followed the rules of ARPA. Some paid an across-the-board amount and may possibly pay employees again after the second and final payment of ARPA is received. Our discussion was that paying only one time would be the less painful route for payroll.
“In my opinion, the amounts that were suggested were preliminary and I personally expected them to be amended by the Budget and Finance Committee at the April 5th meeting. However, that did not happen at the meeting and the issue was passed on to the full court.”
It also would be fair to hold justices of the peace running for reelection accountable for how they voted on the issue
At last month’s Quorum Court meeting, District 10 Justice of the Peace Bobby Quattlebaum, who is opposed for his position, voted in favor of the high-paying ordinance, while opposed District 12 JP Joel Pritchett voted against it.
District 3 JP Chris Boaz, who will be challenged in the November general election, voted for the original proposal as well.
At last Tuesday’s joint meeting, Pritchett was the one who made the motion to cut the premium pay for those seven elected officials to $16,000 each and also made a motion to cut bonuses proposed for other county employees from $6 per in-person hour worked in 2021 to $3. (The second motion failed.)
Starting on Tuesday, we will be running profiles on the candidates in contested JP races in the primaries to also help with deciding who to elect if you haven’t already early voted, but actions do speak louder than words.
One of the things county officials deserve credit for is not shying away from addressing the premium pay problem right before an election. Most politicians choose to put off hot-button issues that could hurt their chances of being reelected.
The JPs could table these ordinances Tuesday for that reason, but it’s good for voters to know where they stand. And if voters don’t like where they stand, we can vote to replace them.
I want to make it clear that I am not advocating for or against any of these candidates, but simply reiterating that voting is our avenue for voicing our displeasure if we do not agree with the decision that’s made. Just be sure to place the blame where it should go. In this case, that’s not the sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.