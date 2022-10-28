“Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many.”
— Matthew 7:13
There’s a response that we left out of our two stories on one of the Searcy mayoral forums that might help you with your vote, but not necessarily for mayor.
The comments came during the audience-participation portion of the Searcy Board of Realtors forum concerning Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot which would create a constitutional amendment legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. The only reason we didn’t publish them is because we had already run an article on the first part of that forum on the four mayor candidates’ stance on legalizing marijuana. (They were all against it.)
It was brought back up by public defender Susannah Streit when audience members got the opportunity to ask questions. She said that violent crimes aren’t being committed because of marijuana but because of methamphetamine use, “so if we don’t acknowledge we have a meth problem in White County, we’re all missing the boat ... . I’m not saying whatever your stance is but pot is not what’s killing people and pot is not what is making people break into homes and do all of that.”
You can look at the warrants that we publish each month, if nothing else, and see that meth is absolutely the top drug issue in our county. However, Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn addressed how marijuana contributes to that problem.
“The marijuana, I have seen firsthand, it is called a gateway drug for a reason,” McGlawn said. “People get started by smoking marijuana and then sometimes it can be laced with other things, meth and whatnot, but a lot of times you’ll find meth and marijuana all together, and so yes, meth is a huge problem. Marijuana a lot of times will start that problem.”
Medicalnewstoday.com cites several studies that indicate that using marijuana leads to other drug use. A 2020 paper reviewed “decades of data,” including a study that teenagers who use it “are 104 times more likely to use cocaine than those who do not.” Researchers in a 2021 study analyzing data from six studies involving 102,461 participants concluded that there is “a higher likelihood of opioid use and misuse among people who use cannabis.” And a 2020 study of rats exposed to marijuana during development showed that they “had a range of changes in their brain that could increase the rewards associated with subsequent drug use.”
The problem with these studies, and others like them, are there are “serious methodological issues” that make it hard to determine whether correlation is causation, which is what the 2020 paper was pointing out. It’s impossible to eliminate all of the other factors that might affect whether a person graduates from smoking weed to using harsher drugs.
Defenders of marijuana use might also point to alcohol (another gateway drug). Not everyone who drinks alcohol becomes an alcoholic or moves on to doing other drugs. In fact, most don’t. Unlike weed, though, alcohol is legal in most areas, and even allowed to be sold by licensed Searcy restaurants now, because it’s all about the money, money, money. Why shouldn’t we make money on selling weed, too?
Of course, if you make that argument, then why not legalize meth since it’s the main drug problem in our county? Surely, we could make more money (and spend less time on drug arrests) if we legalize meth distributors and tax them. Yes, there’s a difference in the effects of marijuana and the effects of meth, but if we just want to make money, then there are plenty of other currently illegal drugs to sell that can put more cash in the coffers.
When California sold voters on legalizing marijuana in 2016, its proponents not only promised financial benefits for the state, but that legal weed “would cripple the drug’s outlaw trade, with its associated violence and environmental wreckage,” according to the Los Angeles Times.
However, what the Times reported in September from an investigation it conducted was that “the law triggered a surge in illegal cannabis on a scale California never before witnessed.”
“Criminal enterprises operate with near impunity, leasing private land and rapidly building out complexes of as many as 100 greenhouses,” the Times reported. “Police are overwhelmed, able to raid only a fraction of the farms, and even those are often back in business in days. ... The scale of the crisis is immense.
“Outlaw grows have exacerbated cannabis-related violence, bringing shootouts, robberies, kidnappings and, occasionally, killings. ... California failed to address the reality that decriminalizing a vast and highly profitable illegal industry would open the door to a global pool of organized criminals and opportunists.”
So even if you have doubts about marijuana being a gateway to other drugs, legalizing it seems to be a gateway to more criminal activity, which would actually cost our state in many ways more than it would financially benefit. Don’t open that gateway.
