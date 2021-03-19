“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race ...”
– 2 Timothy 4:7
Back when my favorite NFL team was pretty good, and admittedly that was a long time ago, the Dallas Cowboys had a clear shot at setting the NFL record for points scored in a Super Bowl.
Dallas was leading the Buffalo Bills 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII in January 1993 when defensive tackle Leon Lett recovered a fumble at the Cowboys’ 35-yard line and raced toward the Bills’ end zone. However, as he neared the goal line, Lett slowed down and held the ball out in celebration. That allowed Buffalo receiver Don Beebe, who was frantically chasing Lett, to catch up and knock the ball out of his hand and through the end zone.
The result of the play was a touchback and Dallas fell short of the 55 points scored by the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV. It is one of the plays Lett is most remembered for in his 11-year pro football career.
It’s also what comes to mind for me when Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks about possibly lifting the state’s mask mandate at the end of this month. With COVID-19 case numbers shrinking and the vaccines being made available to more and more Arkansans, it appears that we’re close to the goal line. However, are we going to start celebrating before we reach the end zone?
Some states, including neighboring Texas, already have lifted their mandates, so at least Hutchinson is waiting a little longer than they did and may have some observational data to use in making the final decision. But to err on the side of caution shouldn’t we at least wait until everyone who wants to be vaccinated has had that chance?
Through Thursday afternoon, the percentage of Arkansans who had been fully vaccinated was 13.28, while the number who had received at least one dose of vaccine was 24.74 percent, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. (White County is considered to be in the North Central Region, where 11.5 percent have been fully vaccinated.)
Hutchinson opened up Phase 1C of the state’s vaccination effort Tuesday. However, in doing so, he cited President Joe Biden’s goal of having all adults eligible to receive the vaccine by May 1, which is a month after the mask mandate would go the way of other restrictions that have already been lifted.
So why are we getting ahead of that goal as far as removing those restrictions? There are plenty of people out there who already refuse to wear a mask. We can’t expect that to improve or even stay the same if we lower the requirement to a suggestion.
After more than a year of dealing with this virus, we all want it to go away. A couple more masked months to make sure that happens is not a lot to ask.
If we can’t learn from Leon Lett, perhaps we can turn to Europe for a little guidance about this. European countries are seeing a sharp spike in infections and hospitalizations after casting aside “known mitigation strategies,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Associated Press. “They simply took their eye off the ball.”
With the relaxed standards, those countries are again closing schools and restaurants and imposing lockdowns. Reimposing restrictions follows “nadirs like we are having now,” according to Walensky.
Now, we do have a vaccine advantage here (1 in 5 receiving at least one dose compared to 1 in 10 there) and Europe has had more issues with the spread of more contagious variants, but we don’t want to have the ball slapped away before we reach the goal line.
Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the AP that we’re also seeing some of the more contagious variants in the U.S. and it’s too soon to drop mask mandates. He does believe that it’s all right for businesses such as restaurants to gradually increase their capacity, but says, “You don’t have to do what Texas did. You can increase capacity while keeping the masks in place.”
Hopefully, our governor sees that holding on to the mandate is a good strategy and he’s not remembered for the mistake he made when we should have kept our masks on and continued running toward the end zone.
