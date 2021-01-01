“And I commend joy, for man has nothing better under the sun but to eat and drink and be joyful, for this will go with him in his toil through the days of his life that God has given him under the sun.”
– Ecclesiastes 8:15
As we gladly watch 2020 fade from sight in the rearview mirror, we need to be careful that we don’t allow ourselves to wreck into the obstacles that it has thrown in our way for 2021.
We’d love to make a clean break with the start of a new year, but it’s never that easy. There’s no magical cutoff for COVID-19, and many of the bad gifts of 2020 will keep on giving.
Although we would like to forget the coronavirus ever happened, it’s going to take at least half a year before everyone is vaccinated who wants to be. That means masks will continue to be worn (and disputed) and social distancing observed (at least by some).
It also means that school won’t return to normal until at least the fall, if then; more sporting and other events will be canceled; and business as usual won’t be considered a good thing for many businesses.
The financial recovery may take us all of 2021 or even longer, no matter how much the federal government tries to stimulate an economy where some businesses just can’t thrive while being limited by restrictions.
The change in leadership from Donald Trump to Joe Biden has many excited, but just like with any president, there will be some decisions made that will not sit well with all of us.
If the Georgia runoffs go the Democrats’ way, then we will likely see “defunding the police” become one of those things since we keep having white police officers caught on camera killing African-Americans.
With the police under heavy scrutiny, criticism and possibly being handcuffed by our government, who knows if the increase in violence/homicides we saw in 2020 both in our county and nationally will fade away in 2021 or get worse.
There are many other things a liberal executive and legislative branch will push through if it has control of the White House, the Senate and House of Representatives. The only hope for those of us who favor a more conservative approach to governing might be the judiciary, including a Supreme Court that now has a majority of conservative justices.
So, how’s that for a happy new year?
While 2020 was exceptionally bad in many ways, we need to remember that every year has its bumps in the road. In 2019, we had the impeachment; the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history; more mass shootings (369) mass in our country than days, with 211 people killed; a measles outbreak; and tornadoes, hurricanes and even a record-breaking severe cold wave, oh my.
All of it each year could be overwhelming if we choose to dwell on the negative.
It was hard not to in 2020 because the pandemic was in our faces every day, and anything else bad that came up was magnified by the COVID-19 struggles we were already trying to handle. But we need to take a step back as we move forward and remember how truly blessed we are even when there are major difficulties.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was asked by Inc.com what gives him hope after talking about COVID-19 getting worse before it gets better.
“Overall, the basic framework is that life is getting better,” Gates said. “Slowly but surely, we’re recognizing how we treat minorities, how we treat women. Slowly but surely, we’re reducing cancer deaths, beginning to understand things like diabetes and Alzheimer’s.”
He said even though there are setbacks like the coronavirus, “a hundred years ago, the death rate of children was about 30 percent before the age of 5. There’s nowhere in the world that’s that bad now.”
“Progress will continue to take place. And so, you know, I’m upbeat,” Gates said.
As we bid good riddance to 2020 and turn our attention to 2021, let’s remember there’s generally more smooth pavement in front of us than potholes.
