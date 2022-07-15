‘Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice.”
— Ephesians 4:31
Pickleball perturbs people.
Anytime we publish a pickleball story and post a link to it on social media, it seems to stir up more sour than sweet comments. (Of course, everything on social media brings out the sourpusses, but pickleball seems to make them extra puckery.)
It seems that some of that vitriol stems from not having any idea exactly what pickleball is. That’s been explained before in this space, so we won’t go over that again. Suffice it to say, it’s a combination of tennis, badminton and pingpong essentially using a Wiffle ball that is considered easy to learn and not difficult to play no matter your level of fitness.
It’s easy to wrinkle up your nose at something when you don’t know what it is or haven’t played it. (For the record, I used to enjoy tennis but have not tried pickleball.)
For some, there is a concern that the city is probably going to end up spending possibly up to $1.5 million-plus (with inflation) to rebuild the tennis courts at Berryhill Park, turning some into pickleball courts, when relatively few residents will use them.
That seems like a fair complaint. The article we published Tuesday on the city having to rebid the project reused a quote from Harding University tennis coach David Redding from December, when he said, “There are probably 60 Searcy residents who are really into pickleball.” That’s not much in a city of 23,000.
However, pickleball’s popularity has soared, with around 4.8 million now playing it, which is almost double its number of participants five years ago, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. Redding thinks more players will come “out of the woodwork” once Searcy completes its courts and the city will be able to draw pickleball tournaments if it has “top-notch” facilities.
Not everything the city spends our money on, though, has to be tied to how many out-of-towners it brings to Searcy. Sure, we want tournaments and we want tourists because it helps our businesses, and one of the reasons given to have an advertising and promotions tax is to promote those things. But we also want Searcy to be a place that everyone who lives and works here can enjoy, a place where people want to live and work.
Dilapidated tennis courts aren’t any more attractive than a run-down downtown, closed swimming pool or old and leaky library. Eventually, you have to replace those things, and doing that isn’t as cheap as we’d like it to be, especially with inflation driving costs up even more now.
Of course, figuring out what to replace is the hard part, and where there is a lot of disagreement. Those who love and want to play pickleball are excited about the new courts that are going to be built. Those who like baseball or softball, and have kids who play those sports, would prefer that the money for the courts be spent on the Searcy Sports Complex. Others who want more swimming fun for the children want it spent on an outdoor pool.
Again, a good argument can be made that more people use/would use the ball fields and the pool, but just because the city is redoing the Berryhill courts doesn’t mean it can’t also try to improve the sports complex and swim center. The A&P tax that the City Council passed is not likely to ever go away, so being mad every time city officials use it is fruitless. It’s here, so it should go toward projects that improve the parks and recreational opportunities in the city. That’s one of its primary purposes.
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission attempted last year to essentially have the tax completely dedicated to a complete redo of the youth baseball and softball fields, but voters balked at spending $8.45 million to $14 million on the sports complex. Adding an outdoor pool or fun park to the Searcy Swim Center would be similarly expensive.
Now, if the A&P Commission keeps spending bits and pieces of the tax revenue on smaller projects, it will be a long, long time before it can tackle such bigger challenges, but not everything it does can be about five years from now or 10 years from now. There are things that need to be taken care of today, and until they are, it’s hard to focus on tomorrow.
City officials believe that replacing the tennis courts at Berryhill Park is one of those things that needs to be done now, even if many of you find pickleball perturbing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.