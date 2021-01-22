“And as you wish that others would do to you, do so to them.”
– Luke 6:31
There doesn’t appear to be a bad guy here.
Mayor Kyle Osborne and Robert Hudgins, who headed the nonprofit that ran youth baseball until the city took over the program last year, are in opposition when it comes to the city’s plan to improve the Searcy Sports Complex by borrowing from future advertising and promotions tax revenue.
Osborne and Hudgins also don’t seem to really care for each other, but both appear to truly care about Searcy youth sports. (It’s too bad they could not figure out a way to work together.)
Hudgins’ care is shown by that fact that Searcy Baseball Inc. ran the program for 30-plus years on a voluntary basis without much help from the city, because the city really couldn’t afford to provide much help.
The nonprofit did more than many will ever know to maintain the fields over the years and provide equipment that was needed to keep the program running, even if it was an uphill battle as the ballpark aged. Eventually, any facility will run down without the funding to fix it back up.
That’s where Osborne and the city come in. Osborne’s care is shown in that it has been a priority for him since he took office in 2019 to fix the problems with the sports complex.
One of the first things he did after he became mayor was take me out to the ballpark and show me the litany of issues that needed to be corrected. One of the reasons he did that was because he wanted me to understand why the Searcy City Council needed to pass an A&P tax, which it did that March.
He said he had heard from lots of residents before he was elected about the condition of the ballparks, which is ultimately why the city took over the program, and he knew an A&P tax was necessary to take care of the problems. (The city was able to add some lighting at the ballparks when it temporarily had an A&P tax in 2009.)
It would be up to the Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, though, to decide how A&P revenue would be spent.
If you’ve read this column before, you know that since this tax was passed, I’ve advocated for the A&P Commission to not just nickel and dime the revenue, but put a large chunk toward a big-ticket project. Although you might have picked a different major project (mine was Riverside Park), the mayor had his eye from the beginning on redoing the sports complex.
Councilman Chris Howell, the chairman of the commission, had the same goal in mind when he was elected to the council the same year voters chose Osborne to be mayor, and Howell has spearheaded the commission’s push to get it done.
However, in order to accomplish that goal without having to wait 30 years to build up enough revenue from the A&P tax, the city needs to issue capital improvement bonds to finance it. The bonds will be paid only by the tax revenue that is already being collected, but in order to do the project now (when interest rates are at an all-time low), it is absolutely necessary for voters in the Feb. 9 special election to approve of the city issuing the bonds.
The mayor has a lot of passion for this project. First and foremost, he sees it an opportunity to provide Searcy families with the youth facilities that he believes they deserve, fields that will be at least equal to those in surrounding cities, including some that are much smaller than Searcy. He also believes that it will bring in revenue, with tournament directors telling him that they will bring their events here if the city revamps the ballpark, including putting in turf fields for all-weather play.
The question is whether Searcy voters care as much about youth sports as it appears the mayor does. Who wants to be the bad guy?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.