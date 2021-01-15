‘Why do you spend your money for that which is not bread, and your labor for that which does not satisfy? Listen diligently to me, and eat what is good, and delight yourselves in rich food.”
If you build it, will they come?
Robert Hudgins, who ran Searcy Baseball Inc. until the city took over the youth baseball program last year, doesn’t believe they will. He doesn’t think replacing the baseball/softball fields and improving the Searcy Sports Complex will bring more tournaments to the city, or at least not enough to matter.
The city is asking voters to allow it to issue up to a little over $14 million in capital improvement bonds, to be paid by A&P tax revenue, so that it can put in new turf fields, dugouts and bleachers, additional concession stands, expanded parking, etc. ($14,195,000 is the maximum amount of bonds that can be issued, but $8.45 million has been given as the planned cost for this project.)
Since Searcy Baseball Inc. operated the program for more than 30 years, it’s hard to argue that Hudgins doesn’t know what he’s talking about and the millions that the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is looking to spend will accomplish the stated goal of making the city “a tournament destination.”
The real question, though, is how much does that matter?
If the goal for voters in the special election Feb. 9 is to make the planned Searcy SportsPlex a major money-maker, then they probably should not vote for the bond issue. Maybe Hudgins will be proven wrong about its ability to draw in tournaments, but there’s no guarantee of that or at least not to the extent that it makes a difference. We just don’t know if better ballfields will do much of anything to attract many visitors here and boost the economy.
However, if the goal is to have a better sports complex for Searcy youth, then that’s a different story. Hudgins raises concerns in a letter sent to The Daily Citizen about several of the proposed fields not being regulation size and eliminating one youth field for 4- and 5-year-olds, but if those things are an issue, they can surely be sorted out.
When the Searcy City Council passed the A&P tax in 2019, it was for projects like this one, because the tax was set up by the state Legislature as a way for cities to create revenue to be used to maintain and improve its parks and recreation facilities.
The Searcy Sports Complex is one of the city’s most-used parks and recreation facilities and it has been a clear target for improvement by Mayor Kyle Osborne since he took office in 2019. (There’s absolutely no doubt that more parking is needed out there.) So what the bond issue truly boils down to is whether voters want to essentially devote this tax revenue to the ballpark.
There are definitely other parks and recreation-related projects that the money could go toward, such as a new community center and additions to the swim center (and perhaps if the city issues the maximum it can in capital improvement bonds, it could target at least one of those projects as well). However, it’s likely that those projects will have to be paid for through other funding, such as the 1 percent sales and use tax the city is trying to get voters to make permanent in the same special election, if the ballfields are targeted with A&P revenue.
If the city improves its sports complex, perhaps tournaments still won’t come any more than they already are, but Searcy residents will have a better facility for their children and grandchildren. Is that enough?
