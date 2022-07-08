“Hear this, O Job; stop and consider the wondrous works of God.”
– Job 37:14
Some members of my family watched the “United We Stand” fireworks display from a distance with friends Monday night, and at least a couple of us left feeling unimpressed with the finale.
Having seen many Fourth of July fireworks shows over the years, there always seems to be a big finish. Maybe if we had been closer to the Searcy Event Center, Searcy’s would have appeared to be much bigger, but it just seemed like it fell flat.
It wasn’t that the show was bad. There were plenty of awe-worthy moments, so don’t get the wrong impression. It was just expectations being greater than reality.
The next day was a bit of a reality check as my family watched a show called “The Fixers” on BYU TV. The premise of the show is that four builders travel to different areas of the world and spend a week aiding a community in need.
The episode we watched concerned a school in Zimbabwe with more than 3,000 students. The school had a few “finished” classrooms with old, falling-apart desks in them and where many of the students had to sit on the floor.
Even with class sizes of 100-plus, the students had to learn in shifts, or sessions, because there was not enough room for all of them to attend class at the same time. And that was the case even though the school also was using classrooms left unfinished because funding ran dry. The children would pack themselves as much as possible in the shade on the dirt floors to avoid the sun beating down on them, and even that couldn’t protect them from torrential rains that could last a week.
There were many things that stood out about the effort to finish those classrooms and revamp the existing ones (and an outdoor area), but the most impactful moment for me was when a large truck carrying new desks arrived.
There was dancing, singing and celebrating like getting new desks was the most incredible thing that could ever happen in both the teachers’ and students’ lives. Many sat at the desks outside on the ground, looking at them with joy, and even rubbing their hands across them in awe.
Desks. Not even fancy, expensive desks with multiple drawers, roll tops and pull-outs. Just a seat and table, much like their new plain chalkboards put up in the classrooms pale in comparison to the interactive whiteboards used in so many of our schools today.
That moment made me feel somewhat ashamed of my reaction to the fireworks show. Older generations often talk about how the younger generations feel entitled, but many of us do as Americans no matter our age. We feel that we somehow deserve the biggest and best and too often fail to appreciate what we’ve got.
We know better, that we should count every blessing. But when many of our blessings are huge, it becomes easy for us for us to not be thankful for the smaller ones, especially if there are inconveniences attached that are still far better than what other countries’ citizens, and even some in our country, face every day.
We are underwhelmed by a Fourth of July fireworks show that fizzled for some of us at the end, while kids in Zimbabwe are overjoyed about just getting new school desks.
That says a lot about us and our country, where excess is the expectation, and the need for us to change our expectations. We need to make sure that we are not only stopping to smell the roses, as the saying goes, but learning to appreciate the thorns that protect them.
A couple of us ruined the Searcy fireworks show for ourselves by focusing on the wrong thing. Instead of enjoying each moment, each burst of color and sound, in celebration of our nation’s independence, we got caught up in what we didn’t get instead of appreciating what we had.
