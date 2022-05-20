“A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in a setting of silver.”
— Proverbs 25:11
One sentence can make a big difference.
Last week’s column was about who you can blame, if you feel the need to, for White County’s one-time premium pay amounts for county employees and “safety management awards” for several elected officials (and for employees making too much to be eligible for the American Rescue Plan Act premium pay).
One of the names offered was White County judge candidate Lisa Brown, who County Judge Michael Lincoln had said was part of the committee that came up with the original amounts that the Quorum Court didn’t approve, with some justices of the peace calling them “exorbitant” (at least the ones for elected officials).
Brown, who is Lincoln’s administrative assistant, was given a chance to explain her role, and that was included in last week’s column ... except one little sentence that was accidentally omitted. “There was no vote in the committee, just discussion,” Brown said in that sentence.
Both Brown and Lincoln confirmed this week that she did not have a say in the bonus amounts presented by the committee – $6 per hour for most county employees based on in-person hours worked during 2021 and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act totals of $22,500 for Lincoln and Sheriff Phillip Miller and $20,000 each for the county clerk, treasurer, circuit clerk, tax collector and assessor.
Brown said again Thursday afternoon that she did not have a vote on either the per-hour pay or the safety awards, which were reduced to $16,000 for the seven officials ($20,155.20 with the county’s portion of Social Securty match, worker’s compensation costs and retirement costs) before being passed by the Quorum Court on Tuesday. (Full disclosure: Brown received a safety award total of $9,888 for 1,646 hours at $6 per hour, and total of $12,455.91 with benefits.)
She said she was at the committee meetings only in her capacity as Lincoln’s administrative assistant to get the information needed to prepare the appropriation ordinances for the Quorum Court.
The purpose of last week’s column was to make it clear that Miller shouldn’t be blamed for the bonus amounts that were presented, and they shouldn’t be held against him in Tuesday’s Republican primary. However, it was pointed out that there are other candidates with opponents in the election who were involved.
Brown, of course, is one of them because she was on the committee, but her role on that committee was not clearly defined, especially with that one sentence excluded. That should not have happened, and she and you have my apologies for it.
Lincoln said it was him, Treasurer Janet Hibbitts and Clerk Carla Barnett who came up with the bonus amounts that were given to the Budget and Finance Committee and passed on unchanged in April to the Quorum Court. Unfortunately, if you don’t agree with those original amounts, you can’t really hold them accountable since Lincoln is retiring and Barnett and Hibbitts are unopposed.
You still can blame the justices who passed the $16,000/$6-per-hour ordinances Tuesday, though, if you wish. The only two who have challengers are Bobby Quattlebaum in the primary and November general election and Chris Boaz in the general election ... or if you are in favor of the big bonuses, the only JP who voted against them was Joel Pritchett, who also has a primary opponent.
Of course, if you want to, you also can still hold the original amounts against Brown, but please understand that according to her, “I did not and have not ever voted on any amounts of premium pay for employees or elected officials.” Maybe that sentence will make a difference for you in how you choose to vote.
