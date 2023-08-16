“For the Scripture says, ‘You shall not muzzle an ox when it treads out the grain,’ and, ‘The laborer deserves his wages.’”
– I Timothy 5:18
Sometimes you need a professional.
Last summer, my wife and I had a leak in the main water line under the house that we needed to have fixed. We decided to save money by using a handyman whom my mom had used for some jobs. Big mistake.
First, the job included replacing a couple of our spigots outside. Well, he measured wrong, and instead of telling us and having us order ones with shorter connecting pipes, he forced the longer ones into place. That left us with bent and twisted pipes. He even cut a notch out of one of the joists that hold up our house in order to make room for a bent pipe.
If we had known he had done all that, we would have stopped him then. Instead, he went to work on the leak next. My wife heard him under the floor banging on the pipes and expressing his exasperation, which she did not take as good signs.
Sure enough, when she crawled under the house later to check the damage, what she saw was much worse than the leak we needed to be fixed. In place of two copper pipes joined by a T-joint, we had a 3-foot section of plastic pipe cut into six pieces that were glued together with purple glue that was dripping down and another section with the wrong Sharkbite fittings. It was bowing because of the misfitted pieces and now we had two leaks instead of one.
We ended up calling in the top plumber in this paper’s Readers’ Choice rankings, and it took them about 30 minutes to replace the whole thing with a solid piece of plastic pipe and the correct fittings. He had spent about eight or nine hours on the job, which ended up costing us more than if we had just called in a professional in the first place.
However, it’s hard for me to blame the handyman for our mistake. Sure, he could have told us that he didn’t know what he was doing, but we were the ones who were looking for a cheaper alternative to what we needed.
This doesn’t exactly parallel with Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons recommending that the city hire a youth baseball and softball director, but it’s close. Parsons told the Searcy Personnel Committee that the city had been trying to get by with volunteer directors, and even though he has no problem with either of the ones in charge now, the city needs one who is directly responsible and accountable.
Being over programs that involve hundreds of kids and their families is a full-time responsibility, and volunteers have jobs, families and lives to work around. Rigel Page and Clarissa Mahanay likely spend far more time than is healthy trying to run baseball and softball, and as Parsons mentioned, that eventually wears on you and burns you out.
Page said in a social media response to our story Wednesday on Parsons’ request that he “recommended” hiring a director. He called running the program “a monumental task” and said, “I believe for the future goals to be reached, the city needs to own this.”
Page, Mahanay and Searcy Baseball Inc., which ran the youth program for 30 years before the city took it over under former Mayor Kyle Osborne, deserve our gratitude for this often thankless job that they undertook as volunteers. As do the many volunteers who helped run concessions, worked the fields and did whatever was needed to allow kids to play ball.
Now, especially with the city looking at a 20-year plan that looks like it will include new ballfields, it may be time (or even past time) to put it in the hands of a professional. It would be the full-time job of a paid director to fix any problems with the programs and fields. It would be his or her job to work on bringing in tournaments, to handle the complaints and make the programs and fields as good as they can be.
Of course, the main negative is that it would also cost more than we want to spend. Based on comments by Councilman Rodger Cargile, the city may be looking at a starting salary of around $50,000. Cargile said this director would be “directly responsible for bringing lots of people to Searcy.”
Hiring contracted labor for things like concessions also was discussed, adding to that projected expense.
Yes, we had the 1-percent sales and use tax made permanent. Yes, the council passed the advertising and promotions tax. But with the 20-year master plan being developed for the city set to be revealed in October, there are going to be a lot of projects pulling at that money. The more we keep dividing up those cents, the more likely we’re going to need to increase the city’s sales tax again.
With inflation still clubbing us in the face, how much is too much to ask? Searcy is close to 10 percent now (9.75) when you include state and county sales taxes. There are 141 cities in Arkansas with a 10 percent total rate, according to sales-taxes.com/ar, but none with a higher rate than that. There are 57 cities/towns in the state with A&P taxes out of 617.
The city certainly could use a professional youth baseball and softball director to cover its bases. It needs one. But it also needs to make sure that the move away from volunteers connects financially, or we’ll all be out.
