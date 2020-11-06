”Do not judge by appearances, but judge with right judgment.”
— John 7:24
We should not need the Arkansas Supreme Court to tell us whether a Beebe councilman-elect is eligible to hold public office.
Common sense should prevail, but it clearly hasn’t up to this point. So the nearly 60 percent of the voters who chose David Pruitt to be their next Ward 1, Position 2 representative have to wait to find out if the justices are going to reject their pick because he voted twice in the 2016 primaries.
The problem that Pruitt is having is state law is unclear when it comes to his eligibility after committing an election law violation. That has led to 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy issuing an opinion that he isn’t eligible and White County Circuit Court Judge Craig Hannah ruling in favor last week of petitioners – including Beebe Councilwoman Linda Anthony, Pruitt’s opponent in Tuesday’s general election – regarding issuing a declaratory judgment against his eligibility.
“The question is whether the sealing of the record would allow him to run,” Hannah said. “The statute says that you were restored to all your rights; there’s another section of the law that says otherwise and I found that there was another section that said he couldn’t run, but it has not been addressed by the [state] Supreme Court on that specific issue.”
It’s sad that it needs to be addressed, and that Pruitt’s attorneys have had to file an appeal and ask for accelerated proceedings and an expedited briefing deadline, which the high court has granted, because the election results are supposed to be certified next Friday. (Briefs are due by 10 a.m. Tuesday.)
The purpose of the election law against those who commit crimes should be to keep crooked politicians out of office. Pruitt, who was on the council at that time, has said he mistakenly voted on election day in 2016 after previously voting early.
He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge (from a felony to a misdemeanor), paid a $750 fine and says he was told that his record would be expunged and his ability to rerun for office would not be affected. (He resigned after city officials questioned his eligibility to hold office, and Lee McLane, who also was one of the petitioners against him last week and lost her reelection bid Tuesday, was appointed in his place.)
Common sense should tell us that Pruitt voting twice was not the actions of a criminal mastermind trying to sway an election. Unless he was part of some vast effort to vote twice, what he did clearly appears to be exactly what he said it was – a mistake. The fine he had to pay should be the extent of his punishment for that.
That some, including the mayor and four members of the council, would try to use it against him to keep him out of public office is a shame. Beebe voters didn’t go for that and it might have even been the reason some voted for him and essentially against Anthony and McLane (the only two of the group who also were in the election).
Maybe those public officials petitioned for his ineligibility because of what Mayor Mike Robertson said, that it needs to be determined since it could be challenged later, nullifying any votes Pruitt makes while on the council.
However, for all those council members and the mayor to challenge his eligibility, it at least has the appearance of a vendetta against a former councilman who often was in opposition of the rest of the council. Let’s hope it’s not since these officials will need to work together for the betterment of the city if Hannah’s ruling is overturned.
Let’s also hope that the Supreme Court at least shows some common sense to fix a flaw in the law that never should have needed to reach that level.
