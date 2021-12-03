“An athlete is not crowned unless he competes according to the rules.”
If like Searcy A&P Commissioner Jim House you don’t know much about pickleball, that’s perfectly understandable.
House essentially asked what pickleball is during Tuesday’s meeting of the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, where a $1.3444 million proposal to tear down and rebuild the cracked-up tennis courts at Berryhill Park was discussed, including turning two of the tennis courts into eight pickleball courts.
Maybe many of you had not heard of pickleball before we started running articles earlier this year on city officials wanting to supply courts for it. The word was familiar to me before then, but my knowledge of it didn’t extend beyond the name since it sounded like some backyard party game. Can’t you just picture someone buying one of those giant fair pickles and using it for either a bat or a ball? (If a piece of the pickle breaks off and hits you, you’re out.)
Truth is, pickleball has been around since the mid-1960s as (surprise) primarily a backyard game. However, it doesn’t seem to have hit its stride as a sport until the 2000s. The U.S. Pickleball National Championships started in 2009, and USA Pickleball Chief Executive Stu Upson told BBC News for a March 2021 article that there were 37 countries represented in the International Federation of Pickleball. “That’s more than double where it was 18 months ago,” Upson said.
The same article said that the number of Americans playing the sport increased by 21.3 percent in 2020. So pickleball appears to be on the rise, but the question is why.
Perhaps it’s because pickleball is an amalgam of several other well-known and readily accessible sports that have all seen their share of popularity.
“The term pickleball came from the sport of rowing, or crew, and the family that invented it ... the woman named it pickleball because of the pickle boat in rowing,” said Harding University tennis coach David Redding, who started playing pickleball in 2013 and is heading to California on Monday to play in the national championships. “If you had different universities rowing against each other and they had extra rowers, they would put their extra rowers in a pickle boat. So you may have rowers from different universities all in one boat; it was an amalgamation of different teams. So she used the term pickleball because pickleball is an amalgamation of different sports, of tennis, of badminton, of ping pong.
“... It started getting very popular around the country about 10 years ago, and it’s probably been the fastest-growing sport around the U.S. probably the last four or five years. It’s just now kind of hitting its stride in Arkansas.”
Perhaps pickleball’s skyrocketing popularity is because virtually anyone can play it, no matter the person’s age or even level of fitness.
“It’s easier on your body certainly than tennis and most sports. And I have untold number of stories of people who say pickleball saved their lives or changed their lifestyle because they were sedentary and couldn’t play tennis anymore or another sport they used to play,” Redding said.
“It’s a great quality-of-life sport. I’ve been in tennis all my life, but I will say that pickleball is very easy to learn. The learning curve is much easier than tennis and other sports. It’s very, very social. A pickleball court is smaller than a tennis court, so the participants are closer together ... and it’s fun to play. I think that’s why you are seeing a growth spurt all over the country, and it’s going to continue that way for a while.”
Whatever the reason for pickleball’s popularity surge, if it’s not going anywhere any time soon, it makes some sense for the city to look into providing opportunities to play. Even if it doesn’t draw tournaments to Searcy, like Redding believes it would, it would allow those who are interested or are going elsewhere to be able to play here.
“Municipalities in the state have gotten on board in the last two or three years,” Redding said. “In fact, smaller towns than Searcy have very nice pickleball facilities, and I think the City Council and A&P Commission have just got a lot of people that have requested they look at pickleball courts here because there’s a lot of residents in Searcy going to other cities to play.”
It also sounds like something that perfectly fits what advertising and promotion tax revenue is supposed to be spent on, since maintaining and improving parks and recreation is one of the primary purposes of the tax. Yes, there are other projects we may know more about that could use the funding, but that doesn’t mean the city should ignore pickleball just because a lot of us are catching up on what it is.
