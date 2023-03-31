“In the day of prosperity be joyful, and in the day of adversity consider: God has made the one as well as the other, so that man may not find out anything that will be after him.”
— Ecclesiastes 7:14
It’s hard to grow without changing. OK, it’s impossible to grow without changing, but let’s leave a little wiggle room.
I thought about this when Adam Hart of Hart Construction was talking Tuesday, as a part of the panel for the A Better Communities Conversation Searcy at Harding University, about the challenge (or dichotomy) Searcy faces of growing without “losing our small-town feel.”
Hart told those in attendance that “we can grow, we can get better, we can create cool, quality-of-life projects and not lose our small-town feel and not lose that appeal that drew me here in the first place and not lose that appeal that makes it a great place to raise a family.”
That seems idyllic, but not completely realistic. Sure, Searcy needs to continue striving to improve the quality of life for those of us who live here and work here. We should all want that, whether it’s a new community center, refreshed ballparks, developing Riverside Park, beautification or whatever.
The city also needs a plan Hart is involved with for economic development because we should want to provide jobs, good-paying ones, for our families, neighbors and friends. We should want White County as a whole to thrive.
However, with all the good that comes with thriving also comes the bad. You can’t keep it out. Searcy is not the same as it was when Hart first came here in 1999 and it’s certainly not the same as it was when another one of the panelists, First Security Bank Chairman Reynie Rutledge, moved here 45 years ago.
Neither is our country. For example, how many of you remember growing up having a school resource officer stationed at your school because of the national concern over school shootings? School shootings weren’t really a thing, and now we hear about one (or more) seemingly every week, including one Monday at a Christian Elementary School in Nashville, Tenn., that killed six, including three children.
We thankfully have not had a school shooting in Searcy, but we do frequently have shooting incidents, with Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez mentioning an uptick when he requested more officers from the Searcy Personnel Committee in January. These seem to often be tied to a rampant drug problem, particularly methamphetamine, that we have in Searcy and the county.
Having these problems does not mean that Searcy has gone to seed and is a bad place to live. It’s a good community with good, caring families trying to live good lives. But as it tries to grow in good ways, it cannot keep the bad from festering, particularly as our country becomes more and more me-centered instead of God-centered.
President Barack Obama drew a lot of flak in 2006 when he said, “We are no longer a Christian nation.” It really wasn’t all that different, though, than what Vice President Dan Quayle said in 1992 when he lamented the decline of family values.
We’re a nation full of broken homes and broken relationships. Pew Research in 2019 showed that the United States has the highest rate in the world of children living in single-parent households, with almost a quarter of children 18 and under in those situations.
That alone isn’t responsible for the drugs, violence, perversions and other problems in our nation and in our cities. Rutledge mentioned that one of the great things about Searcy is being able to “raise our families in a Christian way of life,” but fewer and fewer of us are Christians. Pew Research shows about 64 percent of the U.S. population now considers themselves to be Christians (down from 91 percent in 1976 and 73.7 percent as recent as 2016).
As Searcy continues to grow, it isn’t realistic to expect it to completely hold on to that same “small-town feel” that it had. It’s not only hard, but virtually impossible because the city and the world is changing.
That doesn’t mean that the city shouldn’t try to develop, improve and be the best that it can be, “a great place to raise a family.” It just means that with all the good change that may be coming, we’ve got to deal with the bad that is already here and is going to keep coming whether the city tries to grow or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.