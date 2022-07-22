‘The plans of the diligent lead surely to abundance, but everyone who is hasty comes only to poverty.”
– Proverbs 21:5
Maybe it’s just not the best time to build.
County officials want to get going on the new courts building they’ve been planning for a few years now and that they feel they need for handicapped accessibility and security purposes (among other reasons).
They also have COVID-19 relief/rescue funds burning a hole in their pocket that they are looking to spend on something besides employee bonuses and have certain deadlines to meet for using it.
However, they, like the rest of us, are looking at steeply increased costs due to inflation, which reached a new four-decade peak in June; continuing supply-chain issues that are exacerbating that inflation; borrowing rate hikes by the Federal Reserve that are being used to try to slow that inflation; and still-too-high gas prices that also cause everything else to cost more.
Last fall, the price that was reported to build a 31,755-square foot courts building to house the three circuit courts and the Quorum Court ranged from $9.5 million to $11 million. Last week, when architect Barry Hoffmann presented the updated plans for the building, now at 33,900 square feet, the price had soared to an estimated $26,485,448, including a general construction cost of $20,939,892.
Hoffmann told the White County Budget and Finance Committee members that they needed to “hold on to their seats for a little bit” before he presented the new price tag.
He and Adam Hart of Hart Construction said that they could start advertising for bids as soon as the Quorum Court decided to move the project forward. And the committee voted to send the construction discussion to this week’s full court meeting. However, no decision about the courts building was made Tuesday night.
It appears the project will next be discussed at committee meetings in August. Then, it would have to go back before the full court before any decision could possibly be reached.
Hopefully, the only decision that will be made any time soon is to wait. Yes, there’s the possibility that waiting will only let construction costs get higher. However, while it’s unrealistic to expect prices to ever return to where they were before COVID-19 hit, it also isn’t likely that they will stay at record levels.
The wait for them to recede might be fairly long, but if we’re thinking of the courts building as “a 100-year building,” like Hoffmann said, then does it mae a huge difference if it takes a few years to get it started?
Building while we’re in the throes of outlandish inflation and supply problems only adds to those issues. We certainly don’t want to send the country into a recession, but if both city and county governments would put off construction projects for now, it would both keep them from paying ridiculous prices and from contributing to the problem.
Of course, one of the reasons city and county governments want to move forward with projects now is because of the federal funding provided to them by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and American Rescue Plan Act. There are conditions and deadlines tied to that money, and public officials don’t want to lose the funding by not hitting those benchmarks.
However, what good does the federal funding do if it costs you just as much or more than you would have spent without it? For example, the county had earmarked $10 million in ARPA money to go toward the courts building. Since last August, the construction price for the courts building has increased by at least that much. So the county essentially gains no relief from using the funds to build the building at the higher cost.
If county officials do have specific deadlines that they have to meet on spending the federal money before construction costs come down, then maybe they can use it for expenses that would allow them to set aside county money to go toward the project.
That’s for those who have a better understanding of the federal guidelines than me to figure out, but all options need to be considered with prices as high as they are right now, including that it might be better to build at another time.
