“There is swearing, lying, murder, stealing, and committing adultery; they break all bounds, and bloodshed follows bloodshed.”
– Hosea 4:2
We are broken by violence.
Whether we call it murder, manslaughter, negligent homicide or even war, someone’s loved one’s life is taken, and nothing can ever really fix that.
We had two fatal-shooting trials taking place at the same time last week where the victims were from our county.
In White County Circuit Court, 28-year-old Hunter Dean Bishop was found guilty of murdering 23-year-old Maddison Clevenger in her Searcy home, shooting her in the head in May 2020 with her own gun, which they had shopped for together and was used to kill her four days after she purchased it. The jury chose to give him life in prison without the possibility of parole instead of the death penalty that the prosecutor was seeking.
In Lonoke County, a former deputy, Michael Davis, was tried for shooting 17-year-old Hunter Brittain of McRae during a traffic stop in June 2021 in the middle of the night near a repair shop where he had been working on his truck before taking it on a test drive. The jury found Davis guilty of misdemeanor negligent homicide in mistaking the teen reaching for a jug of antifreeze to stick behind a tire of the rolling vehicle for reaching for a gun. The jurors gave the fired deputy a year in jail instead of the three to 10 years in prison he could have received had he been convicted of the felony charge of manslaughter.
No matter what any of us think of their convictions and sentences, there is nothing that could have truly done justice for Hunter and Maddison. They would still be dead no matter what, and their families would still be grieving no matter what.
Maybe some of us would feel a sense of justice if Bishop had gotten the death penalty or Davis had been sent to prison, but the victims would still be the victims.
White County Sheriff Phillip Miller witnessed multiple executions a few years back and said that seeing what took place “was a letdown.”
“Putting myself in the place of those victims’ families, through the lens of remembering those crime scenes … it’s hard to say they [the victims’ families] really felt justice,” Miller told contributing writer Tara Thomas. “They [those being executed] laid there, perfectly still, calm, and got to say whatever they wanted to say, and just went to sleep. Through the lens of the family, it’s hard to say this is really justice for the crimes they committed against their loved ones.”
That’s what makes violence one of the most devastating things that happens on this Earth. Nothing is “really justice” for it. Miller may have meant that justice for the families would have been a punishment that fit the crime, but not even a life for a life can make things right.
In Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more than 2,000 Ukrainian troops and civilians reportedly have been killed in the past month. It’s easy to feel sorrow for their families for their lives being taken from them. But how about the 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops who reportedly have died? Sure, Russia’s the invader, but those soldiers have families, too. Is it really justice that their loved ones were killed for the crimes committed by their country?
Can we feel grief for Bishop’s and Davis’ families as well? The two men made terrible choices and rightly have to suffer the consequences of their decisions, but they are also a kind of victim of this violent world.
We sow violence instead of peace as a society, as a world, and violence is what we get in return. It’s been that way since practically the beginning of mankind’s existence. Many of us would love to say, “Give peace a chance,” as John Lennon wrote, but we’re too far gone for the kind of peace he was seeking. There is still a peace that surpasses all understanding, but far too few are willing to follow the path that leads to it.
Instead, too many of us are just being left with broken pieces from the perpetual cycle of violence.
