”Give instruction to a wise man, and he will be still wiser; teach a righteous man, and he will increase in learning.”
– Proverbs 9:9
My first thought was “Here we go again.”
When staff writer Greg Geary returned from a White County Regional Library Board meeting Wednesday at the new Searcy Public Library site, the first thing that he mentioned was that a coffee shop is going be included in the renovation of the Searcy Athletic Club.
That brought back memories of complaints about a coffee bar being part of the failed attempt by the Searcy Public Library Board to build a $13 million, two-story library in 2017, when Searcy voters overwhelming rejected a 3-mill real and personal property tax increase. There was something about paying extra taxes to support a coffee shop that didn’t mix well, but then again, the price of the whole plan was just far too steep.
The library board has regrouped and scrambled over the last few years to come up with an alternative, because the library really does need more space and to get out of the 55-year-old building coming apart around it. And the board came up with a good one.
Many of those who were against the millage increase said that the library needed to move to an existing building at a much lower cost, but the problem was finding one that fit the needs. That ceased to be an issue when the athletic club closed its doors last September ... and the library board pounced on the opportunity for more space (33,000 square feet compared to 9,000) in a newer building (established in 1991).
Purchasing the building off Skyline Drive reportedly only cost the library system $850,000 and city of Searcy $839,000, with the city having to contribute another $85,000 for waterproofing as a flooding precaution. Less than a million being paid by taxpayers is quite a bargain compared to what the new library was going to cost, and the board should be lauded for heeding what residents had to say and finding a workable solution.
The county chipping in $500,000 for the remodel also has given the committee in charge of that a jump-start on converting the building into a library. It needs to be remembered, though, that that is still taxpayer money the boards and committee are working with and it needs to be used wisely. Hence the concern over a coffee shop percolating into the renovation plan.
Whether the new library costs $2 million or $13 million, taxpayers still want public officials to be good stewards of the money that is coming from their pockets. Building to fit needs is different than building to fill wants.
However, what brought me down off my caffeine kick over the coffee news was being told that fundraising efforts are going to be made (although the cafe was not specifically mentioned as a goal) and that the shop will be contracted to an outside vendor. So no additional staffing nor taxing was mentioned as being needed for something that’s nice but not necessary. And the building already has a drink station, so any modifications, such as adding a drive-through window and hallway to it, won’t be starting from scratch.
Of course, it could be argued that any funds raised could be better spent on things a library actually needs (but maybe that’s just the non-coffee drinker in me thinking out loud). But if a coffee shop is what donors want to contribute toward, who am I to step on their java, java, java fixation?
There will be no mud slung here to put a kink in the coffee plans as long as taxpayers aren’t asked to pay extra for it. Those involved seem to have gotten on the right track with this library and don’t need to derail with any “Here we go again” decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.