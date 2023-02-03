”Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves.”
– Philippians 2:3
High school was a (mostly) terrible experience for me.
I was very skinny, socially awkward and painfully shy. I didn’t have any really close friends, and I didn’t dare to ask out any girls (which is OK now because I’ve had a wonderful wife for 28 years).
I even thought at one point that I would be better off being a girl, but only because they didn’t have to ask out guys so it seemed easier to be a girl. (Yes, I was that ignorant, but hey, I was a teenager.)
I didn’t become confident in or comfortable with who I was until several years into my long and winding road through college. That was years after I stupidly and selfishly tried to end my life by taking a bunch of pills (which I thankfully threw up and only made me woozy) the night before my parents’ wedding anniversary.
The high school years may have been the best of times for many of you, but my mid- to late-teen years were the worst of times for me.
Maybe that’s why I have some problems with the bathroom bill that was passed by the Arkansas House of Representatives on Wednesday and was making its way through the Senate for consideration as of Thursday, when this column was written. The bill would make it where any boy who thinks he’s a girl or any girl who thinks she’s a boy could not use a public “multiple occupancy” restroom or changing area corresponding to their chosen gender.
It’s absolutely understandable that parents do not want someone who was born a boy changing clothes or going to the bathroom in the same room with their daughters. I wouldn’t be comfortable with that. But is asking someone who dresses and looks like a girl to go into the boys’ restroom or to essentially have their own special restroom that draws extra attention to them the best solution?
Some may think those kids are choosing to be the opposite gender so they should have to live with the consequences. But even if we don’t believe that’s a good choice or the right choice, should we make what can be a difficult time of life even more difficult, possibly resulting in a teenager taking his or her life?
The suicide rate in our country is highest among teenagers and young adults (ages 15 to 24) with nearly 20 percent of high school students reporting that they have had suicidal thoughts and 9 percent saying they’ve attempted it, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The Parent Resource Program says that more than 3,703 suicide attempts are made each day in the United States by children in grades 9-12, and more than 5,000 “young people” take their lives in our country each year.
Among transgenders, research shows that 82 percent have considered killing themselves and 40 percent have attempted to do it. Do we really want to add to the issues they are facing? For those of us who are Christians, that doesn’t seem like we’re showing much love to those who are different than us.
There’s just got to be a better way, although I admit that I don’t really have a feasible solution that is going to please everyone.
However, I also admit I have never been a fan of the open-bay restrooms, where socially awkward kids like I was have to either stand shoulder to shoulder at urinals with other boys (being sure not to make eye contact or look down) or cower in bathroom stalls. (I don’t remember ever getting bullied in a restroom, though, or receiving a swirlie like some students have experienced.)
Would it not be better for us to move away from communal restrooms and replace them with a row of individual ones that lock? Then, gender wouldn’t be an issue because everyone would use the same restrooms like families do at home.
Of course, the problem with that idea is expense and perhaps space limitations. It would take time and lots of money to convert existing restrooms to individual restrooms. And I’m sure there are other issues that I’m not even thinking of that educators could list off. Of course, I may also not be thinking of a better solution.
But to further ostracize someone who is having a crisis of gender does not seem to me to be the best alternative at this delicate, hormone-driven, overly emotional juncture in a young person’s life. High school already is a terrible experience for some of us; we shouldn’t want to do anything that could possibly make it a more deadly one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.