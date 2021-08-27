‘When an ox gores a man or a woman to death, the ox shall be stoned, and its flesh shall not be eaten, but the owner of the ox shall not be liable. But if the ox has been accustomed to gore in the past, and its owner has been warned but has not kept it in, and it kills a man or a woman, the ox shall be stoned, and its owner also shall be put to death.”
– Exodus 21:28-29
Good dogs don’t bite ... until they do.
All dogs will possibly bite when they feel scared, threatened, startled, frustrated or protective. That has to be understood if you’re going to be a dog owner.
Pit bull owners at the Beebe City Council meeting Monday trying to get the city’s vicious animals ban overturned spoke about how their dogs would lick someone “to death” before they would ever bite anyone.
They may believe that to be true – and probably many dog owners do. It’s even possible that their dogs wouldn’t ever bite anyone, but the problem is that many dogs do.
A study by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers shows that there are approximately 4.5 million dog bites per year in the United States, and 800,000 of those need treatment. For the purposes of scope, that would mean 1 in 73.6 Americans gets bit by a dog each year, based on the 2020 U.S. population (if no one got bit more than once).
Our family owns a German shepherd mix. She also is a licker and not a biter, with a deep, low bark that would make a bass singer jealous and keeps most strangers away. She’s had a few opportunities where she could have bitten someone, but thankfully she didn’t.
That doesn’t mean that we’re going to just open the gates or neglect our fences and let her run free or invite strangers to pet her. We don’t want to take the chance that she’d hurt anyone (or break the city’s leash law), because that’s the responsible thing to do.
When I was younger, I was delivering a pizza as part of my job when a big brown dog came tearing around the corner after my delivery and started barking and circling me like mad. Instead of calling off the dog or restraining it, the homeowner just smiled and said, “Don’t worry. He doesn’t bite.”
Perhaps that was true, but I fended off the dog with my delivery bag as I made my way back to my vehicle because I wasn’t taking that risk. That wasn’t responsible dog ownership.
That incident didn’t happen in Beebe, but a few years back one did involving my wife, young daughter and a smaller dog we owned then. As they were walking our dog on a leash, a medium-sized dog came running at them and started biting our dog as my wife tried to keep it away. The dog’s owner had to jump on top of it to stop it.
Our dog was hurt and our daughter was traumatized (neither wanted to go for walks for a long time after that) because that dog owner didn’t keep his gate closed and didn’t have his dog on a leash. That’s not responsible dog ownership.
Imagine if that had been a powerful dog like a pit bull. Our smaller dog might have been killed, or even worse, the pit bull could have attacked my small daughter instead.
This is the primary reason why Beebe officials passed the animal ban in 2007 and chose to keep it Monday. It isn’t that pit bulls are inherently bad dogs, even though they originally were bred for dog fighting and bull baiting. It’s that some dog owners are bad owners. They don’t take precautions, or even obey laws, because they don’t give a thought to the possibility that their dogs might attack, or possibly don’t care in some cases.
The Mount Vernon couple who spoke passionately at the meeting about pit bulls killing their 9-year-old son last year were the victims of bad dog owners. The affidavits showed that those owners’ pit bulls had gotten out of their yard a week earlier and killed around 20 chickens in a neighbors’ yard. Those owners had been warned by a Faulkner County deputy to keep the dogs put up. The day Robby Taylor was killed, one of those owners, who has been convicted of negligent homicide, went inside after letting the dogs out of the house only to find they were gone when he went back outside.
Would Robert and Lyndsey Taylor’s child be dead if the owners simply had taken their dogs outside on a leash, or made sure they were not left alone when they were outside, or had secured their property to make it as difficult as possible for the dogs to get out?
All dogs possibly will bite, but bad dog owners are the reason some of them have to be banned.
