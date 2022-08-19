“Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.”
— Proverbs 19:21
Sometimes of late I feel a little Scrooge-like when it comes to taxes and government spending, and it’s not even Christmas yet.
A permanent city of Searcy 1 percent sales and use tax? Bah, humbug.
Big bonuses from federal funding for county employees? Bah, humbug.
Spending $20 million-plus for a new county courts facility? Bah, humbug.
A 5.75-mill property tax increase to build a new Bald Knob elementary school? Bah, humbug.
It’s true that I don’t like taxes (who does really except for those getting their salaries from them?), but I do recognize that they are needed to run our governments. Some spending is necessary to keep facilities up to date and for cities, counties and states to provide the services their residents need and want.
However, with those needs and wants, the taxes and spending should have to be well-reasoned to gain our support, and I don’t feel that’s always been the case. Maybe that’s on me, but I can’t back what I feel is either unnecessary, not explained well or simply asking too much.
I was against the 3-mill personal property increase in Searcy in 2017 to build a $13 million, two-story library, for example, because I thought the library board was asking too much. I’m totally in agreement, though, with the decision to turn the Searcy Athletic Club into the next Searcy Public Library (or in this case, the Janett Crain Memorial Library). The city has grown and needs a bigger library with more parking than the 9,000-square foot one that is 55 years old. The path to getting one, along with the cost, is much more reasonable.
I also was against the advertising and promotions tax passed by the Searcy City Council in March 2019, but only because of the way it was passed (although I admit that I don’t think public officials should pass any tax on their own, but put it in the hands of the voters). The tax was brought up at a Thursday meeting and then the council turned around and approved it the following Tuesday, with no public hearing or opportunity for the voters to have a voice in it. And that’s after the council had passed an A&P tax a few years back only to have public efforts lead to the tax being put on a ballot and voted down.
However, since the A&P tax was passed and an effort to get it repealed failed this time, I saw no major problems with the city trying to use the money through capital improvement bonds to redo the youth baseball and softball complex. Voters said no, though.
I also didn’t haven’t any issues with the eight-year, 1-cent sales and use tax that was passed by Searcy voters in 2014. I thought the plan laying out how it would be used was well-explained and made sense particularly from a needs perspective.
I didn’t feel the same about making that tax permanent, which voters declined in February 2021 but approved last November. I thought there were unanswered questions about how much was actually permanently needed and was concerned also with rising inflation, which has only gotten worse since. I felt a half-cent permanent tax made more sense given the economic climate and what we could identify as permanent needs for the city. (A temporary tax could have been requested for one-time expenses, but it would have been good to hold off on that for a while to give taxpayers a break.)
Inflation also has harshly affected construction prices, which is why some of my latest Scrooge-like columns have been against Bald Knob building an elementary school now and White County building a courts facility now.
I’m not opposed to either of those facilities eventually being built because both are needed. (The chair-lift at the White County Courthouse that has to be used for handicapped access to the courtroom is embarrassing.) The construction costs have just gotten way too high.
The courts building started out in July 2020 at a proposed 21,345 square feet at an estimated cost of $4.2 million to $5.3 million. In July, it was 33,900 square feet at $20.9 million ($26 million with contingencies).
White County Judge Michael Lincoln brought the asking price down last week to $17.5 million with a 25 percent footprint reduction proposed, saying the county could afford that. However, the White County Budget and Finance Committee then indefinitely tabled the project.
It seems like laying the project aside needed to be done because why should the county, even with help from federal funding, pay $17.5 million for basically a 24,435-square foot building (which is what we figured 25 percent reduction works out to if only square footage is considered) when a year ago the price was estimated at $9.5-$11 million for a 31,755-square foot facility (up from $7-$8 million just five months earlier)?
Less building for more money doesn’t make fiscal sense to me. If believing that’s a bad deal makes me Scrooge-like, well then, bah, humbug.
