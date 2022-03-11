“Keep your conduct among the Gentiles honorable, so that when they speak against you as evildoers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day of visitation.”
It seems like it would have been a good idea for Searcy officials to reopen the application process for their new full-time city planner position after increasing their salary offer Tuesday.
The city had received only one application for the position, from Councilman Don Raney’s son-in-law, Richard Stafford, at the budgeted offer of $62,000. Stafford had turned that down, Mayor Kyle Osborne said, so the council voted to add $6,000 to what it was offering. Then on Thursday, the city announced that it had hired Stafford.
Now, Raney didn’t cast a vote for increasing the offer, apparently knowing that he had a conflict of interest and saying, “Can you get back to me?” before abstaining when the role-call vote was taken. And it appears that Stafford is certainly qualified for the position, having worked the past 14 years as a landscape architect and certified arborist for Whitlow Engineering Services Inc. But considering the relationship, it seems like it would have been in the city’s best interest not to bump the pay and then immediately hire Stafford.
The hiring naturally creates questions about nepotism and favoritism that maybe could have been avoided by seeing if there were others interested at the higher pay level. Stafford was the only applicant at $62,000, but maybe $68,000 would have drawn more.
Stafford also applied even though the city’s budget had set what the city was willing to pay. Maybe he didn’t know what that amount was when he applied, but it was public record. Why apply when you are going to turn down the offer unless you have a pretty good idea that either no one else would accept that offer (or apply) or the city would increase it? If you know a job only pays a certain amount and you are not willing to accept that amount, generally you don’t apply for the job.
It’s possible that no one else would have been interested in the position at $68,000, either, but at least by reopening the application process, the city would have quelled some of those questions about what Stafford might have known that other potential candidates might not have known.
Let’s be clear here that there’s no evidence of any kind of collusion between Raney, who made the motion in January to create the full-time planner position, or the city and his son-in-law concerning the job. There is only the possibility of it, and that should have been enough to make the city be extra careful about the hire.
It appears that the request by Osborne to increase the offer was specifically geared toward the one applicant that the city had received. And the discussion by the council also seemed to be based specifically on offering Stafford more to see if he would take it.
And that’s really understandable since he was the only person who applied. But when you’ve got one applicant and it happens to be a close relative of one of the elected officials who will be his boss, you probably should go above and beyond to make sure it doesn’t appear like anything inappropriate was taking place.
