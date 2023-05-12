“Little children, let us not love in word or talk but in deed and in truth.”
– 1 John 3:18
Using the unused land at the Carmichael Community Center for a dog park would put some bite into Searcy officials’ bark.
That shouldn’t be misinterpreted to mean that the city’s officials are all bark, no bite. There are multiple quality-of-life projects that have been done by the city the past few years – most as part of the plan that was used to get voters to back the eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax that was passed in 2014.
However, officials have been talking about relocating the dog park from next to Pioneer Village for years without any real action being taken. Plans to put it in the empty lot next to the Carmichael Center go back to at least discussions by the Searcy City Council in 2017 and probably much longer than that.
Yet the field at the Carmichael Center has mostly been left untouched, other than Parks and Recreation having to keep the grass mowed, while the city has moved on to buying up more land for future projects.
The council allocated $50,000 in 2020 to purchase 49 acres adjacent to Riverside Park, with help from $50,000 from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, $150,000 from the state Department of Arkansas Parks, Heritage and Tourism and $50,000 from the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. However, there is no sign yet of a promised main entrance for the park being developed off the Arkansas Highway 13 bypass.
In 2021, the council agreed to purchase a piece of property next to the Searcy Sports Complex for $275,000 to use for parking. But not much has been done with that so far to enhance the ballpark or add more parking spaces.
Last June, the council decided to spend $825,000 for a new facility for the sanitation and street departments on Eastline Road. Some dumpsters and sanitation trucks have been moved to the property, but it still mainly looks like an abandoned trucking company at this time.
Then earlier this year, the council approved using $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to purchase nearly 108 acres on South Main Street, near the youth soccer fields and next to the Black House on Race Avenue. We don’t yet know how that property will be used and probably won’t until after engineering firm Crafton Tull completes a 20-year master plan for the city.
It’s understandable that projects take a lot longer to complete than to be thought up, and land has to be bought when it’s available no matter the money and time that may be needed later to develop it.
However, there will always be property available, unless the city buys it all up. Right now, for example, there’s acreage for sale on Eastline Road just a short ways down from the new sanitation/streets site.
Taxpayers need to see something besides empty lots and fields to give substance to all the future planning being made by the city. Yes, there is the new Berryhill Park tennis/pickleball facility being built, but that’s just replacing existing courts. It’s not new land development.
A dog park might not be much to get excited about for most of us, but it would at least show that the city is trying to make use of the vacant land that it has. And it might buy some good faith for the years it could take for a new community center to be built, the swim center to be expanded or Riverside Park to be developed.
The amphitheater area, open field and even the woods next to the Carmichael Center with some open spaces in them could be turned into a nice area for dog owners and their pets with things like runs, obstacle courses and shade structures added. (The city might need to get rid of some moles in the field, though, as their trails were very noticeable while walking the field. Some dogs might dig up their trails trying to catch them or their owners might trip when a tunnel collapses under their feet.)
Allowing dogs on leashes at the city’s parks may have lowered the need some for a designated dog park, but the recent efforts to get this project going and give dog owners a place to exercise and socialize their pets should be applauded. City officials have been chewing on this dog park bone, though, for quite a while now. Actually building one would add some bite to their bark.
