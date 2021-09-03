‘That they may all be one, just as you, Father, are in me, and I in you, that they also may be in us, so that the world may believe that you have sent me.”
— John 17:21
Maybe we need to combine all 911 call centers into one.
Last month, White County Judge Michael Lincoln said that the 911 state board was going to recommend that the county be reduced to one 911 call center, which would mean the county and city of Searcy would have to consolidate. There are concerns about such things as how to best do that and what to do about backups that will need to be discussed by county and city officials, and Lincoln said he had “expressed my displeasure to the judge on the state 911 board” about the plan.
He also said under the new state 911 plan, “we will not be transferring calls to police dispatch when that goes in place so that means the calls that come into Beebe and the calls that come into Bald Knob will be dispatched from our 911 center. We will not be transferring those calls to the city police departments for them to page out.”
It might be good if that also included the state police.
On Thursday evening, when I was on my way home from work, the driver in front of me kept weaving across the white line, occasionally hitting dirt and gravel as we passed driveways on Arkansas Highway 267. Once, he went across a double yellow line with a vehicle coming the other way.
It’s possible that he was just distracted, but after he crossed the lines several times, I decided that it was better to report him than risk that he might be impaired and possibly end up in an accident. (He shouldn’t be driving like that no matter what.) So I called 911 while stopped at the Arkansas Highway 13 intersection.
The White County 911 dispatcher took all my information – where I was, what I saw, where the driver was heading, his license plate number ... then she told me that she was transferring me to the state police as the vehicle headed out of view.
With the state dispatcher, I had to repeat all the information that I had already presented. It only took a few minutes, but those few minutes could be vital in an emergency or in preventing one.
Now, I’ll give the dispatchers the benefit of the doubt that if there had been a wreck, they would have treated it more like an emergency and not spent time transferring me from one call center to another. But it seems to me that prevention should be just as important. Whether the driver was distracted or impaired, his inattention to the road posed a hazard for him and other drivers.
If county dispatchers can’t directly dispatch state police in an emergency situation, that’s a flaw in the system. If county dispatchers can’t send county law enforcement to an emergency that’s on a state highway, that’s a flaw in the system. Defects can cause serious problems.
This does not mean I’m actually for reducing the number of public safety answering points (PSAPs) in the county. If nothing else, it’s good to have two in the county in case one of them goes down.
But if fewer call centers mean fewer transferred emergency calls, that’s a good thing. Even a few seconds can be the difference between life and death.
Maybe we don’t need all 911 call centers to be combined into one, but we certainly could stand for all of them to act like they are one.
