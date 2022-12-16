“A worthless man plots evil, and his speech is like a scorching fire.”
– Proverbs 16:27
It’s hard to say why 2020 was such a violent year.
That year, there was a major spike in murders nationally, by almost 30 percent, according to FBI statistics. There were 4,901 more than in 2019, the largest single year increase since at least 1905, while the rate of aggravated assaults rose 12 percent. In White County, we had an unusually high 12 homicides, including a whopping seven in Searcy.
On Thursday, the first homicide of 2022 in Searcy was wrapped up when a plea deal was accepted by Robert Unique Hurd for the April murder of 38-year-old Eric Kalas. But it didn’t provide an answer for all that violence. (Back in December 2020, 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy called it “an extraordinarily violent year for White County.”)
Maybe it was simply some kind of reaction to there being a pandemic since that was the major change from the norm. Some people act like the world is about to end all zombie apocalypse style whenever something extraordinary happens like COVID-19. We have an overabundance of panic before we even know how bad a problem might be, such as with Y2K. We also have riots that break out seemingly at the drop of a hat over just about anything, including major sports events. People who consider themselves doomed or as having nothing to live for are more prone to not control their impulses.
Some believe the anti-police sentiment over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis was one of the sparks that lit the match. There were protests and social unrest all over the country, enflaming those who did not need any extra encouragement. All police were made out to be bad guys by some, undermining the authority of good police and reasons to obey the rules of society. However, statistics show that violence was trending upward in 2020 even before Floyd was killed.
Of course, businesses also were closed down for periods of time and jobs were lost because of COVID, so the violent reaction may have been a matter of idle hands and too much time together ... although it’s sad to think that the more time some spend with each other, the more they want to kill each other.
Not being kept busy always has been a problem. St. Jerome wrote in the late fourth century a phrase popularized by Geoffrey Chaucer in “Canterbury Tales:” “Be ever engaged, so that whenever the devil calls he may find you occupied.” You may know that sentiment better by the more modern phrase “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.”
Parents ask their community leaders for things for their children to do because they want to keep them out of trouble. In our neighborhood, next to a city park, it seems like every time there is a break from school, bored kids vandalize the park.
We already have more than enough domestic battery and aggravated assault during a normal year. When those who are already prone to such things are cooped up with others even more than usual and don’t have work or other activities to occupy their time, 2020 emphasized that nothing good comes of that.
Hurd’s 30-year sentence doesn’t bring closure to that violent year (but maybe it does help Kalas’ family find some measure of peace). There are still some murders from then to be resolved in court. We may never know exactly why so many happened in 2020, not just here but everywhere, but let’s hope that it doesn’t happen again. We have a violent enough society without extraordinary years.
