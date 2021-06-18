”Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.”
– Proverbs 22:6
My still-teenaged daughter being several states away from me heading into Father’s Day has me reflecting on my role(s) as a dad.
I can’t recall a Father’s Day where she hasn’t been home, but since she’s already completed a couple of years in college, it won’t be too long before that’s the new normal. And that’s to be expected when you raise children. You can’t keep them locked in the basement forever ... at least not legally.
That doesn’t mean it’s easy to let them venture out into the world, because most of us want to protect our kids from anything that might cause them harm. If we knew that everything would go perfectly in their lives, it wouldn’t be quite as hard to not hold on as tightly as possible. We might be willing to loosen our grip ... just a little.
I also don’t believe that being concerned for your children means you have to be smothering, overprotective or that you don’t trust them. My daughter is a beautiful, kind, smart and loving young woman. Wanting what’s best for someone who was entrusted to you and is special to you seems like the fatherly (or motherly) thing to do to me.
All the concerns and cares, along with the many joys, that come with being a father are just a part of who I am now, and have been for almost 20 years. I can’t imagine not fulfilling that role. My wife and I have truly been blessed.
It makes it even harder for me to fathom those who decide to abort a pregnancy (except for medical reasons). I’ve seen this child of ours grow into a wonderful person, and I can’t imagine snuffing out that life before it really had a chance to begin. I can’t even fathom why that’s a choice we get to make in a country built on “self-evident” truths that include “all men are created equal.”
In the selfish, short-sighted argument about reproductive rights, we cast aside or turn a blind eye to who these creations might become, what they might accomplish, whose lives they might touch. Instead of destroying that opportunity, those of us who are fathers need to do our part in shaping the direction that they take.
And that’s part of the problem. Too many fathers are fathers in biological name only. Many women seek out abortions or give their children up for adoption because the men who got them pregnant do not step up and take their responsibility to be a father seriously.
Granted, there are times and situations where adoption is the best option for a child, and there are some amazing people who are drawn to be adoptive parents. Like with abortion, though, I can’t imagine giving my child up for someone else to raise.
My wife and I watch a BYU TV show called “Relative Race” that uses DNA matches to track down family members whom the participants have never met. These often include biological fathers and mothers, and the tearful reunions also often include the mother explaining why she had to give up the child or the father saying he never knew the child existed.
That lack of parenting by the progenitors is one reason I think we should focus less on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and more on Parents’ Day on the fourth Sunday of July. Almost anyone can be a father or mother, but not everyone is a parent. Those who raise their children or adopt and raise others’ children are the ones who should be celebrated.
It’s a great responsibility we’ve taken on, to try to help mold a child. Clearly, there are many in our society who shouldn’t be given that duty and gift, and even those of us who have tried to do our best know that we’ve been far from perfect.
But being a father, being a parent, isn’t about being perfect. It’s about trying to help your child have the best life possible, even if it requires selfless sacrifice and unflinching love. And even if that means she’s 1,000 miles away on Father’s Day.
