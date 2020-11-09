In our lifetime, our country has seen some dark days and yet some very bright hours. We’ve learned a lot about ourselves. It turns out that we don’t just live in America, but rather that America also lives in us: “…crowned with good through brotherhood … .”
Although Thanksgiving is a day when we pause to give thanks for the things we have, Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a day when we pause to give thanks for the people who fought for the things we have.
And just who are the brave men and women who serve and protect America? Some volunteered; others were drafted. They all learned how to go, and to fight, and to win.
Presently, there are 23 million living military veterans in the U.S. Our nation’s service men and women come from all walks of life. They are parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters, spouses, nephews and nieces, and children. They are friends, neighbors and co-workers, and an extraordinary part of their communities.
Although we Americans often have our differences (especially during election seasons), we still join together in times of crises. So, is this a great country or what? Would you remember to take time out of this busy Nov. 11 to thank a veteran? If so, then “Three Cheers for You … and the Red, White and Blue!”
Dr. Don Diffine, a former Air Force captain and squadron commander, is an emeritus professor of economics and the former director of the Belden Center for Private Enterprise education at Harding University.
