Dear Editor,
The Searcy city officials are a "Johnny-one-note" group: sales tax.
How about a figure on a millage increase that would cover the city's perceived needs? Then, the citizens could evaluate a distribution of taxation on the "ability to pay,” rather that the repressive sales tax that punishes lower-income citizens.
The property evaluations are already done by the county and most of us have already received our revised valuations. How about a millage proposal to raise the funds needed?
In the spirit of transparency, what would it hurt to show us the figures?
B. Henry Terrill
Searcy
