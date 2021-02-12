Dear Editor,
The people who voted against the tax extension and the bond initiative are congratulated for rejecting the scheme to load the people with more debt. For some reason those in elective office, along with bureaucrats, seem to think that whatever is proposed should be accepted without a whimper.
Two of the bigger problems with the initiatives were the lack of transparency and a total failure to explain how the upgrades would bring more people to Searcy. But the biggest problem for the schemers was and still is that the people are tired of the constant clamor for more taxes to fund schemes that are ill-advised.
On the day of the voting, an article appeared in The Daily Citizen in which the mayor said he had been in talks with a landowner hoping to buy land for a parking lot adjacent to the sport fields. Was the purchase of the land the reason for the extra amount in the requested bond issue?
As I recall, the question concerning the reason for the extra amount was never sufficiently answered. If the mayor’s secret deal for the land purchase is the reason for the question going unanswered, that is dishonesty at its finest.
Fellow citizens, we need to remain alert for the next scheme that will surely come along to capture more of our hard-earned dollars.
Donald E. Clem
Searcy
