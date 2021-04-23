When the news is dominated by a subject such as racial injustice, it’s nice to see a native Arkansan doing his best to contribute to making things right.
Dr. Charles Barber, a native of Bald Knob, has been in that fight for several years. Beginning next week, his influence will widen.
Serving as a subject matter expert for the Department of the Navy since last year, Barber was elevated this week and will serve directly under the secretary of the Navy.
The difference in duties isn’t just the scope, which was increased to the entire Department of the Navy to include the Marine Corps; the difference is a simple verb.
Instead of “suggesting” policy changes, he will “implement” policy changes.
Last fall, Barber was appointed as a senior executive and highly qualified expert in the Department of Defense.
“To put this in perspective, DoD has 718,000 employees; of that number only 2,500 are appointed as senior executive HQEs,” Barber said at that time. His area of expertise was and still is inclusion and diversity.
As the senior adviser for inclusion and diversity, Barber said he is responsible for “reshaping culture, developing inclusion and diversity initiatives and developing a programmatic approach to improve systemic inequalities across the department.”
Again, this will take place at an entirely new level.
Just to remind of his background, he served for eight months as the human resources director for District of Columbia Courts, and said the decision to leave was a tough one.
Barber has served at the senior executive level for many transformation initiatives and Presidential Management Agenda items for multiple administrations.
He has a strong background in transformational leadership, Six Sigma (process improvement) and assessing organizational culture. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management, master’s in organizational leadership and doctorate in transformational leadership.
He was an athlete at Bald Knob High School and at Ouachita Baptist University before moving on as a human resources chief in the U.S. Army.
Those are the facts of his background.
Over the last year, I have gotten to work with Barber on a few projects, and have gotten to know him personally as well.
I’ve said for years, what is lacking amongst public servants is the servant part. Barber has proven time and again to be the exception to that belief.
There isn’t a doubt in my mind that “Chuck,” as he is known in Bald Knob and White County, has served his community and nation proud.
There is also no doubt in my mind that he isn’t nearly finished with that service.
