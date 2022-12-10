President Joe Biden’s going after 401(k) retirement accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements.

If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top return for you. Period. But on Nov. 22, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return.

Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York and author of "The Next Pandemic.” Follow her on Twitter @Betsy_McCaughey.

