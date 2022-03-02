Ever since I took office in 2015, my goal has been to make Arkansas first.
From the very first coding tour, I have pushed Arkansas to lead the nation on computer science. Legislators who share my vision for the future passed laws that put the state ahead of the rest of the nation.
In a press conference last week, I announced that Arkansas can also be a worldwide leader in advanced mobility, which includes electric vehicles, driverless vehicles, drone delivery and cars that travel by air. I created the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility to identify barriers, recommend policy and suggest incentives to support the development of advanced mobility.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In