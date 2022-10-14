Today, I’d like to talk about the recent opening of a new academic center to promote the forest industry in Arkansas.

Agriculture is the leading industry in our state, and timber plays a critical role in our state’s economy. When you think of agriculture in the Natural State, the first commodities to come to mind are typically rice, cotton, poultry, soybeans or cattle. But the forest industry is critical to our state’s economy and agricultural production.

Asa Hutchinson is the 46th governor of Arkansas. To contact him, visit governor.arkansas.gov/.

