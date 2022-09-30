Today, I would like to talk about Hispanic Heritage Month and what this occasion represents. Hispanic influence can be seen in all aspects of American life and culture.

In the 1980s, Arkansas saw a growth in the Hispanic population, which continued well into the 21st century. According to the 2020 census, Arkansas was one of 15 states where the Hispanic population made up more than half of all population growth in the state. Hispanic roots in Arkansas run deep and have become a vital part of our communities around the state.

Asa Hutchinson is the 46th governor of Arkansas. To contact him, visit governor.arkansas.gov/.

