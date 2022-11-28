Thanksgiving has passed but it is still a good time to reflect on the things with which we’ve been blessed. As I look back on the past year, I know I have plenty of reasons to be thankful this holiday season.

One of the greatest blessings is the ability to live in the United States of America. People from around the world look to our nation as the beacon of hope and freedom, and thousands of immigrants come to our shores each year. The freedoms we have from the right to worship to the right to assembly with others are all God-given rights that our Constitution protects.

Asa Hutchinson is the 46th governor of Arkansas. To contact him, visit governor.arkansas.gov/.

