Angela Ford: Mama Rose’s Rice Pudding

Ingredients:
3 large eggs slightly beaten
2 cups half and half
2 teaspoons double-strength vanilla
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 cups cooked long-grain rice
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk or mix with handheld mixer. Butter 2-quart baking dish. Pour in rice pudding. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 70 minutes or test doneness by inserting clean butter knife in center of pudding. If the butter knife is clean when removed, the pudding is done. If not, replace in oven for 10 additional minutes.
