It is vital to our Christianity to read the Bible daily. We can benefit greatly, and Psalm 1:1-3 teaches us this valuable lesson.

Psalm 1:1-3 – “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers.” We may need to do some house cleaning to get the wicked sinners who do nothing but mock out of our lives. We do not want to associate with these people. (1 Corinthians 15:33: “Do not be misled: ‘Bad company corrupts good character.’”)

Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the "Keep It Positive for Life" show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated "Power and Praise" broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.

