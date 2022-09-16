It is vital to our Christianity to read the Bible daily. We can benefit greatly, and Psalm 1:1-3 teaches us this valuable lesson.
Psalm 1:1-3 – “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers.” We may need to do some house cleaning to get the wicked sinners who do nothing but mock out of our lives. We do not want to associate with these people. (1 Corinthians 15:33: “Do not be misled: ‘Bad company corrupts good character.’”)
We need to meditate all day on the word of God. Let’s consider Psalm 1:2: “But whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law day and night.”
Delight is another word for joy per Webster’s dictionary. If we find delight or joy in the word, we will love the word of God. Our love for God will bring us closer to him. Some other benefits of finding joy in the word is this will help us teach the truth to all people and push out the wicked people in our lives.
We should focus on being like the person discussed in Psalm 1:3: “That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither.” If we read the Bible and find it enjoyable, we will become like a tree planted by streams of water. We will yield fruit at the right time. If we choose to focus on worldly problems, we will wither like a leaf.
Until next time: find your joy by reading, studying and meditating on the word of God. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
