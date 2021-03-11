Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.