The White County Sheriff’s Office is holding its third open house Saturday as a way “to strengthen bonds with the community we serve,” according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
Seiders said the initiative was started by Sheriff Phillip Miller where the public is invited “to come to our office” at 1600 E. Booth Road, “where they can meet and mingle with deputies, check out some of the unique equipment we use, ask questions, receive information and generally create better understanding of the functions and capabilities of the sheriff’s office.”
The open house was not held last year because of COVID-19.
Seiders said the Dive Team will be set up in the front parking lot with its scuba equipment, dive trailer, dive boat, RIB (rigid inflatable boat) and underwater drone. The Criminal Investigation Division will have a booth with displays on crime scene analysis, fingerprint collection, photography and “tools of the trade.” The Special Response Team will have its armored vehicle, breaching tools, shields, gas masks and robot. The Patrol Division will have a car for children to check out and take a ride around the parking lot in as well as a K-9 officer.
Although there will be no tours this year, the White County Detention Center will have a table where people can ask questions and even pick up an application if they are interested, with Miller saying the open house will serve “as a job fair as well.”
The first 250 people to arrive also will receive a free hot dog.
“The forecast looks like it’s going to be a beautiful day, and I hope that while everyone is out enjoying the day off that they swing by the sheriff’s office and meet me and my co-workers,” Seiders said. “We love the work we do and look forward to sharing that passion with the people of White County.”
