A Kensett 25-year-old has died after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night on Yankee Road north of Judsonia.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Charles Berry was heading south in a 2015 Buick Enclave when his vehicle left the road near Bream Creek Road and went airborne. The vehicle slammed into the ditch on the opposite side of the road and overturned, coming to a stop on its top of the west side of the road.
Trooper Peter Kootz wrote that Berry was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He also wrote that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, which was 6:51 p.m.
