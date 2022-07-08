Official runoff results
The following are the official results for White County’s June 21 Republican primary runoffs. The election results were certified last week.
White County Circuit Clerk
Sara Brown 2,114 (63.96%)
Karen Gossett 1,191 (36.04%)
District 39 State Representative
Justice Wayne Long 542 (64.91%)
Judge Robert Griffin 293 (35.09%)
(Long won overall with 832 votes to 590 for Griffin, and will face Libertarian Clayton Hall in November.)
District 10 Justice of the Peace
Justice Bobby G. Quattlebaum 218 (52.78%)
Roger Pearson 195 (47.22%)
(Quattlebaum will face Democrat Mary Jane Parks in November.)
Big Creek Township Constable
Jesse Pate 196 (55.52%)
Terry Ashley 157 (44.48%)
