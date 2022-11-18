The following are the official Nov. 8 general election results Tuesday for White County area races after they were certified Friday by the White County Election Commission:
United States Senate
Incumbent John Boozman 18,497 (80.14%)
Natalie James 3,732 (16.17%)
Kenneth Cates 823 (3.57%)
Write-in 29 (0.13%)
(Boozman won with 588,963/65.85%)
United States Congress District 2
Incumbent French Hill 18,243 (79.44%)
Quintessa Hathaway 3,553 (15.47%)
Michael White 1,168 (5.09%)
(Hill won with 147,701/60.09%)
Governor
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 18,010 (77.81%)
Chris Jones 4,613 (19.93%)
Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. 502 (2.17%)
Write-in 22 (0.10%)
(Sanders won overall with 567,759 votes/63.08%)
Lieutenant Governor
Leslie Rutledge 18,276 (79.40%)
Kelly Ross Krout 3,856 (16.75%)
Frank Gilbert 887 (3.85%)
(Rutledge won with 573,927/64.32%)
Attorney General
Tim Griffin 18,958 (82.67%)
Jesse Gibson 3,959 (17.26%)
Write-in 14 (0.06%)
(Griffin won with 602,305/67.74%)
Secretary of State
Incumbent John Thurston 18,788 (82.11%)
Anna Beth Gorman 4,093 (17.89%)
(Thurston won with 596,726/67.17%)
State Treasurer
Mark Lowery 18,641 (81.54%)
Pam Whitaker 4,221 (18.46%)
(Lowery won with 589,230/66.39%)
Auditor of State
Dennis Milligan 18,627 (81.59%)
Diamond Arnold-Johnson 3,389 (14.84%)
Simeon Snow 814 (3.57%)
(Milligan won with 591,792/66.91%)
Commissioner of State Lands
Incumbent Tommy Land 19,068 (83.47%)
Darlene Goldi Gaines 3,776 (16.53%)
(Land won with 608,246/68.90%)
State Senate District 18
Incumbent Jonathan Dismang 18,378 (80.05%)
Nick Cartwright 3,814 (16.61%)
James Burk 765 (3.33%)
(Dismang won with 21,626/80.43%)
State Representative District 39
Wayne Long 3,525 (87.21%)
Clayton Hall 517 (12.79%)
(Long won with 6,339/82.50%)
State Representative District 57
Incumbent Cameron Cooper 3,422 (88.40%)
Joshua Michael Huckaba 450 (11.62%)
(Cooper won with 9,048/87.15%)
State Representative District 58
Incumbent Les Eaves 7,321 (80.00%)
Shantella Shantel Davis 1,830 (20.00%)
State Representative District 59
Incumbent Jim Wooten 3,274 (81.89%)
William Alcott 601 (15.05%)
Kai Schulz 123 (3.06%)
(Wooten won with 6,857/80.96%)
State Supreme Court Associate Justice Pos. 2
Incumbent Robin Wynne 10,703 (53.33%)
Chris Carnahan 9,368 (46.67%)
(Wynne won with 446,736/58.38%)
Issue 1
Against 13,609 (61.99%)
For 8,346 (38.01%)
(Extraordinary session power voted down 60.93%/519,671 votes)
Issue 2
Against 13,606 (58.82%)
For 9,147 (41.18%)
(60% supermajority requirement voted down 59.14 percent/508.598 votes)
Issue 3
For 11,677 (51.83%)
Against 10,851 (48.16%)
(Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment voted down 50.44%/438,119 votes)
Issue 4
Against 14,977 (65.20%)
For 7,904 (34.80%)
(Legalizing recreational marijuana voted down 56.28%/502,229)
White County Coroner
Matt Smith 17,764 (80.60%)
Sean Daniels N/A
(Votes for Daniels not counted per judge's order.)
Justice of the Peace District 3
Incumbent Chris Boaz 1,875 (85.23%)
Steve Grappe 325 (14.77%)
Justice of the Peace District 10
Incumbent Bobby G. Quattlebaum 1,893 (78.03%)
Mary Jane Parks 533 (21.97%)
Searcy Mayor
Mat Faulkner 2,625 (41.72%)
Incumbent Kyle Osborne 1,698 (26.99%)
Jason McGlawn 1,171 (18.61%)
April Butler 798 (12.68%)
Searcy City Attorney
Will Moore 3,903 (66.28%)
Incumbent Buck Gibson 1,986 (33,72%)
Beebe Mayor
Incumbent Mike Robertson 1,008 (52.26%)
Danny Mahoney 921 (47.74%)
Bradford Mayor
Incumbent Dennis Whitener 104 (58.76%)
Tommy Bratcher 73 (41.24%)
Bald Knob Mayor
Gary Looney 361 (53.32%)
Christie Thomason 218 (32.20%)
Mary Hodges 98 (14.48%)
Kensett Mayor
Incumbent Allen Edge 131 (39.34%)
Max McDonald 106 (31.83%)
Randy Betts 96 (28.83%)
McRae Mayor
Incumbent Joel Pruitt 116 (68.64%)
Martha Carmichael 53 (31.36%)
Dogwood Township Constable
Paul Barnett 748 (69.91%)
Michael P. Wilson 322 (30.09%)
Gum Springs Township Constable
Kevin McCoy 1,537 (76.09%)
William Gray 483 (23.91%)
Bald Knob City Council Member W-1, Pos. 2
incumbent Tammy Glaze 449 (69.72%)
Colby Leonard 195 (30.28%)
Bald Knob City Council Member W-2, Pos. 1
Incumbent David Joe Smith 375 (59.06%)
Shiloh Brown 260 (40.94%)
Beebe City Council Member W-1, Pos. 1
Nathan Lindsey 975 (53.78%)
Dodie Nick 838 (46.22%)
Beebe City Council W-3, Pos. 1
Incumbent Matt Dugger 1,193 (64,07%)
Chris Cossey 669 (35.93%)
Beebe City Council Member W-3, Pos. 2
Jacob McCormick 1,004 (54.33%)
Incumbent Shannon Woods 844 (45.67%)
Letona City Council Pos. 1
Amanda Redman 37 (59.68%)
Clifton Dewaine Smith Jr. 17 (27.42%)
Jesse Rhomas Babb 8 (12.90%)
Pangburn City Council W-2, Pos. 1
Rowan Newnum 91 (55.15%)
James Williams 74 (44.85%)
Kensett City Council W-1, Pos. 1
Incumbent Charles Chuck Vaughn 213 (71.72%)
Brian Grim 84 (28.28%)
Georgetown City Council Pos. 1
Eddie Stephenson 29 (78.38%)
Josephine Tilson 8 (21.62%)
Rose Bud City Council Pos. 5
Darren Wilkinson 99 (62.26%)
Andrew Bradburn 60 (37.74%)
White County Central School Zone 3
Incumbent Stan Yingling 141 (67.14%)
Kara D. Davis 69 (32.86%)
White County Central School Zone 5
Jordan Tucker 114 (62.30%)
Incumbent Justin Hancock 69 (37.70%)
Kensett 1% Sales and Use Tax
Against 189 (57.10%)
For 142 (42.90%)
