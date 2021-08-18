Zula Beatrice Harrison Sanders, 98, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. She was born Sept. 6, 1922, at Joy, Ark., to Charlie Thomas Harrison and Ludie Townsend Harrison. On Oct. 8, 1939, she married William "Bill" Sanders at Honey Hill, Ark. She was a member of Crosby Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Bill Sanders; son, Gary Lynn Sanders; three brothers, Robert Doyle Harrison, Denzel Lloyd Harrison and Elmo Delbert Harrison; three sisters, Verna Lee Harrison Yarbrough, Ivor Alene Harrison Huddleson and Wanda Odene Harrison Robles.
Zula is survived by her three sons, Jimmie Sanders (Wilma) of Rose Bud, Ark., Bobbie Sanders of Burleson, Texas, and William Charles Sanders (Carolyn) of Rose Bud, Ark.; 17 grandchildren; lots of great- and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and church family. A special thank you to Elite Hospice of Searcy for their kindness and help throughout Zula's illness.
A graveside service will be held at White County Memorial Gardens on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
